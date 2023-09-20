9 must-have car accessories on sale for under $25 at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There's never a bad time to stock up on car accessories, but the best time is whenever you can grab what you need for cheap. That's why we pulled together this list of 9 must-have car accessories, all available for under $25 right now. Whether you're looking for a trunk organizer, ice scraper, or something else, we hope this list can help you save a few bucks.

$24.99 at Amazon

Key Features:

Manufactured with oxford polyester fabric and reinforced stitching for durability

Features 3 compartments, sidewalls, 12 pockets and a removable divider

Includes reinforced carrying handles

Non-slip velcro strips are included on the bottom

Water- and abrasion-resistant

The Homeve trunk organizer is a durable, affordable option for keeping your car organized. It has 3 compartments and comes with an extra removable divider, as well as 12 pockets. There are built-in handles to make moving it around easier and it even has velcro strips on the bottom to help prevent slippage. Naturally, it's also water- and abrasion-resistant.

$9.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Adjustable strap fits headrests or center console

Collapsible design allows for storage when not in use

100% leak proof inner lining

3 mesh pockets are great for toys, snacks and tissues

Lid prevents trash from falling out

This Hotor 2-gallon Car Trash Can is the best-selling automotive garbage can on Amazon and features a lid so your trash won’t make a return appearance on any bumpy backcountry roads, as well as side storage pockets to keep your still-intact snacks and other items organized. The interior is 100% leak-proof and when it isn’t in use, the trash can can be easily collapsed and stored, but once you take the plunge we’re willing to bet it’ll become a mainstay.

$7.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Cleans dust, hair and debris

Great for cleaning buttons and vents

Reusable until losing its adhesive quality

This putty is great for getting into small areas and corners that you might not be able to reach with more traditional tools. It's also great for things like keyboards and gadgets around the house. While it won't last forever and isn't washable, it is reusable until the gel loses its adhesive quality. At just under $8, it's definitely worth the swing for anyone looking for a unique new cleaning tool to add to your arsenal. This particular product is currently the best-selling detailing gel on Amazon and it's available in blue, yellow and purple.

$23.55 at Amazon

Key Features

Features built-in OBD2 DTC lookup library

Reads and erases trouble codes

"Compatible with most 1996 US-based, 2000 EU-based and Asian cars"

Supports English, German, Dutch, Spanish, French and Italian

Features LCD backlit screen

No battery or charger needed - pulls power directly through OBD2 Data Link Connector

Equipped with a 2.5-foot long insulated cable

This multi-functional OBD2 code reader by MotoPower features a built-in DTC lookup library, the ability to read and erase codes, a freeze frame view, vehicle info, data flow, vehicle speed information, engine coolant temp readings and more. It's compatible with most 1996 or newer U.S.-based vehicles and 2000 or newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. This scanner supports six languages, has a clear LCD display with backlight and contrast adjustment, and like most, doesn't need a battery or charger as it draws power from the OBD2 data link connector. The connection cable on the MotoPower scanner is 2.5 feet long. Be aware that this scanner can only read and clear info that's part of the OBD2 system and doesn't work with ABS, airbag, or oil service light systems.

$13.99 at Amazon

Key features

Plugs into your car outlet

11.9-foot power cord

Automatically turns off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved

Includes built-in LED lighting

Includes three additional nozzles for sports balls, air mattresses, bike tires and more

"Not applicable for any large vehicles with tire pressure ＞ 50 psi and tire width ＞ 245 MM such as trucks, vans and off-road vehicles"

The VacLife tire inflator plugs into your car's 12V power outlet with an 11.9-foot power cord to get its juice. It has automatic shutoff capability once it hits your preset PSI level, a built-in LED flashlight, and comes with three additional nozzles for inflatables like sports equipment, bike tires and more. This one is a great budget option but won't work for large vehicles with tire pressure greater than 50 psi or tire width greater than 245 mm like some trucks and off-road vehicles. Don't forget to clip the digital coupon for the half-off deal!

$21.97 at Amazon

Key Features:

Easy-to-use for light scratches, swirls and other marks

Made to restore the gloss of your paint by removing water spots, oxidation and other contaminants

Includes a buffer pad

Does not include any "unnecessary color dyes or scents"

Should be safe for use on any clearcoat, single stage or multi-stage paint

Made in the USA

If not satisfied with the product, the manufacturer is offering a full refund

This Carfidant scratch and swirl repair solution is great for people who aren't so invested that you want to detail your entire car, but would love to clean up that one scratch or swirl in the paint that's been bugging you for ages. It's easy-to-use by hand, comes with its own buffer pad, and should be safe for use on any clearcoat, single stage or multi-stage paint. It's also made in the USA and Carfidant is offering a full refund for anyone "not 100% satisfied."

$14.99 at Amazon

Key Features:

Expands your cigarette lighter socket from 1 to 3

2 USB ports built in

Features an independent power switch

Built-in LED voltage display

Employs a smart recognition chip for prevention of over-current, over-voltage and short-circuits

Includes a 2.3-foot extension cord

Purchase includes a 2 year warranty

When charging devices, total power used can not exceed 100W

This is a great accessory if you're constantly finding yourself frustrated by having only a single cigarette lighter port. Many devices are powered via this power outlet, and it can be pretty annoying to only be able to use one at a time. Well, just like buying power strips for outlets in your home, you can expand your one port to many with this adapter. Not only will it give you three cigarette lighter outlets instead of one, it also includes two built-in USB ports, an independent power switch, a built-in LED voltage display and even a 2.3-foot extension cord.

$23.99 at Amazon

Key Features:

Features a 3-in-1 design including an ice scraper, a snow brush and a squeegee

The squeegee is useful not only for snow, but also for water on the windshield or any glass surface in your home

Extendable up to 47.2-inches

Made with a comfort grip

Easy to disassemble and store

180-degree swiveling snow brush head

Sadly, winter is just around the corner again. With the snow on the distant horizon, it's imperative to have the best ice scraper you can get. This one is a fantastic option at a killer discount. It's a 3-in-1 tool that includes not only an ice scraper but also a snow brush and a squeegee. It extends up to 47.2 inches, has a comfortable grip, and it's easy to disassemble. As if it needed any more features, it even has a swiveling head to make brushing easier than ever.

$15.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Available in 5 different sizes

Constructed with reflective polyester material to protect against sunlight

Includes a storage bag

Includes a steering wheel cover sunshade

The Magnelex sun shades come in five different sizes with a size chart available on the product listing. The sizes range from medium, meant for smaller compact cars, to extra large, meant for SUVs, trucks and vans. These shades are made with a premium quality reflective polyester material and they even come with their own storage bag and a bonus "steering wheel cover sunshade" for no extra cost.

