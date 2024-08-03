8 must-have car accessories available on Amazon for under $20

There's never a bad time to stock up on your car accessories, but the best time certainly has to be when they're on sale. That's why we pulled together this list of eight must-have car accessories, all on sale for under $20 right now. Whether you're looking for a trunk organizer, sun shade, ice scraper or something else, we hope this list can help you save a few bucks.

$14.99 at Amazon

These EcoNour sun shades are available in nine different sizes with a size chart available on the product listing, be sure to select the right size for your car! They make use of 240T polyester protective material, which keeps your interior cool and protects against UV rays. This style of sun shade is very durable, able to be folded, twisted and more. It also comes with its very own storage pouch that's small enough to easily fit in most vehicles glove box or door side pocket.

Key specs

Available in 9 sizes

Constructed with 240T "sun blocker" material to protect against UV rays

Foldable design

Includes a storage pouch

Be sure to double check the size to make sure the shade will fit your vehicle

$9.99 at Amazon

This Hotor 2-gallon Car Trash Can is the best-selling automotive garbage can on Amazon and features a lid so your trash won’t make a return appearance on any bumpy backcountry roads, as well as side storage pockets to keep your still-intact snacks and other items organized. The interior is 100% leak-proof and when it isn’t in use, the trash can can be easily collapsed and stored, but once you take the plunge we’re willing to bet it’ll become a mainstay.

Key specs

Adjustable strap fits headrests or center console

Collapsible design allows for storage when not in use

100% leak proof inner lining

3 mesh pockets are great for toys, snacks and tissues

Lid prevents trash from falling out

$6.99 at Amazon

This putty is great for getting into small areas and corners that you might not be able to reach with more traditional tools. It's also great for things like keyboards and gadgets around the house. While it won't last forever and isn't washable, it is reusable until the gel loses its adhesive quality. At just under $7, it's definitely worth the swing for anyone looking for a unique new cleaning tool to add to your arsenal. This particular product is currently the best-selling detailing gel on Amazon, it's available in blue, yellow and purple, and for a limited time only it can be had at 22% off.

Key specs

Cleans dust, hair and debris

Great for cleaning buttons and vents

Reusable until losing its adhesive quality

$17.49 at Amazon

If you're the kind of person who gets anxiety about an unexpected light popping up on your dashboard, but don't necessarily want to run to the mechanic every time one does, then you need an OBD2 scanner in your life. This OBD2 scanner by Launch can read and clear fault codes for most US-based vehicles made after 1996. It features a 5-foot long cable and a "100% money back" guarantee. You can pick it up for 24% off right now, but only for a limited time.

Key specs

Works on most 1996 and newer US-based vehicles

Made to be easy-to-use for mechanics and beginners alike

Can be used to check I/M readiness

Naturally, this can determine the cause of your check engine light and turn it off

Features freeze frame, live data stream, O2 sensor, Evap system test and more

Company offers a "100% no questions asked refund" if you're not satisfied

$18.69 at Amazon

If you're looking for a new, easy-to-read tire pressure gauge with a built-in air compressor connector to boot, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this one. AstroAI is one of the top automotive accessory brands on Amazon and this deal will save you a few bucks on this essential tool. This gauge is calibrated to provide accuracy +/- 1 PSI can measure from from 0 PSI up to 100. If you need one of these to keep in your glove compartment, this deal is well worth a look.

Key specs:

Calibrated for accuracy +/- 1 PSI of your exact tire pressure

Measures PSI from 0 - 100

Dial glows in the dark

Compatible with all quick connect 1/4-inch NPT air compressors

Includes 4 valve caps, a thread seal tape roll, a brass air chuck and a valve core tool

$17.97 at Amazon

This Quik Scratch Eraser Kit from Meguiar's is an all-in-one solution for treating fine scratches on your vehicle. It's made for ease-of-use and should take no time at all for most to implement. You'll need your own drill to make use of the drill-mounted pad, but if you've got one of those, this could be an affordable way to restore your ride to its former glory.

Key specs

Purchase includes scratch eraser pad, ScratchX blemish remover and a microfiber towel

Meant for light scratches, scuff marks, fingernail scratches and paint transfer

" Safe and effective on all glossy paints and clear coats"

$12.99 at Amazon

It might be a little early in the season to be thinking about ice scrapers, but if you want one at the most reasonable price, now is the time to buy. This snow brush and detachable ice scraper features a standard design for the tool. The brush head itself is 7 inches long while the whole tool will give you 27 inches of reach. According to the product info, this snow scraper can withstand a bone-chilling -40°F temperature, but hopefully you'll never have to test that out for yourself. It has a whopping 28,000 ratings on Amazon and is sitting at a total cumulative score of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Key specs

27-inch length

Ergonomic foam grip

Part snow brush and part ice scraper

Includes 1 year manufacturer warranty

$14.99 at Amazon

This popular trunk organizer comes in a 2-compartment or 3-compartment variation, and a few different colors but the 2-compartment version in black is the best deal right now. Unless your trunk is really overflowing, the 2-compartment organizer should be plenty to help tidy up your car as it's nearly 2 feet long, over 1 foot wide and nearly a foot tall. It has a whopping 60 lb capacity thanks to the Oxford cloth material it's made with and reinforced stitching in "high-wear areas." In addition to the 2 compartments, it also features 4 mesh pockets and 2 additional front pockets on the outside for additional storage. If it seems like a bit much for your needs, don't worry, it can actually be folded halfway to save some space and still be used or it can be fully collapsed when it's not being used, and held in place thanks to built-in velcro strips.

Key specs

2 compartments

6 outside pockets

60 lb weight capacity

Fully collapsible

