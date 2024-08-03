8 must-have car accessories available on Amazon for under $20

There's never a bad time to stock up on your car accessories, but the best time certainly has to be when they're on sale. That's why we pulled together this list of eight must-have car accessories, all on sale for under $20 right now. Whether you're looking for a trunk organizer, sun shade, ice scraper or something else, we hope this list can help you save a few bucks.
EcoNour Car Windshield Sun Shade - $14.99 (35% off)
These EcoNour sun shades are available in nine different sizes with a size chart available on the product listing, be sure to select the right size for your car! They make use of 240T polyester protective material, which keeps your interior cool and protects against UV rays. This style of sun shade is very durable, able to be folded, twisted and more. It also comes with its very own storage pouch that's small enough to easily fit in most vehicles glove box or door side pocket.
Key specs
- Available in 9 sizes
- Constructed with 240T "sun blocker" material to protect against UV rays
- Foldable design
- Includes a storage pouch
- Be sure to double check the size to make sure the shade will fit your vehicle
Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets - $9.99 (23% off)
This Hotor 2-gallon Car Trash Can is the best-selling automotive garbage can on Amazon and features a lid so your trash won’t make a return appearance on any bumpy backcountry roads, as well as side storage pockets to keep your still-intact snacks and other items organized. The interior is 100% leak-proof and when it isn’t in use, the trash can can be easily collapsed and stored, but once you take the plunge we’re willing to bet it’ll become a mainstay.
Key specs
- Adjustable strap fits headrests or center console
- Collapsible design allows for storage when not in use
- 100% leak proof inner lining
- 3 mesh pockets are great for toys, snacks and tissues
- Lid prevents trash from falling out
Cleaning Gel for Car - $6.99 (22% off)
This putty is great for getting into small areas and corners that you might not be able to reach with more traditional tools. It's also great for things like keyboards and gadgets around the house. While it won't last forever and isn't washable, it is reusable until the gel loses its adhesive quality. At just under $7, it's definitely worth the swing for anyone looking for a unique new cleaning tool to add to your arsenal. This particular product is currently the best-selling detailing gel on Amazon, it's available in blue, yellow and purple, and for a limited time only it can be had at 22% off.
Key specs
- Cleans dust, hair and debris
- Great for cleaning buttons and vents
- Reusable until losing its adhesive quality
Launch Creader 3001 OBD2 Scanner - $17.49 (w/ 30% off digital coupon)
If you're the kind of person who gets anxiety about an unexpected light popping up on your dashboard, but don't necessarily want to run to the mechanic every time one does, then you need an OBD2 scanner in your life. This OBD2 scanner by Launch can read and clear fault codes for most US-based vehicles made after 1996. It features a 5-foot long cable and a "100% money back" guarantee. You can pick it up for 24% off right now, but only for a limited time.
Key specs
- Works on most 1996 and newer US-based vehicles
- Made to be easy-to-use for mechanics and beginners alike
- Can be used to check I/M readiness
- Naturally, this can determine the cause of your check engine light and turn it off
- Features freeze frame, live data stream, O2 sensor, Evap system test and more
- Company offers a "100% no questions asked refund" if you're not satisfied
AstroAI Tire Pressure Gauge with Inflator - $18.69 (15% off)
If you're looking for a new, easy-to-read tire pressure gauge with a built-in air compressor connector to boot, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this one. AstroAI is one of the top automotive accessory brands on Amazon and this deal will save you a few bucks on this essential tool. This gauge is calibrated to provide accuracy +/- 1 PSI can measure from from 0 PSI up to 100. If you need one of these to keep in your glove compartment, this deal is well worth a look.
Key specs:
- Calibrated for accuracy +/- 1 PSI of your exact tire pressure
- Measures PSI from 0 - 100
- Dial glows in the dark
- Compatible with all quick connect 1/4-inch NPT air compressors
- Includes 4 valve caps, a thread seal tape roll, a brass air chuck and a valve core tool
Meguiar's Quik Scratch Eraser Kit - $17.97
This Quik Scratch Eraser Kit from Meguiar's is an all-in-one solution for treating fine scratches on your vehicle. It's made for ease-of-use and should take no time at all for most to implement. You'll need your own drill to make use of the drill-mounted pad, but if you've got one of those, this could be an affordable way to restore your ride to its former glory.
Key specs
- Purchase includes scratch eraser pad, ScratchX blemish remover and a microfiber towel
- Meant for light scratches, scuff marks, fingernail scratches and paint transfer
- "Safe and effective on all glossy paints and clear coats"
AstroAI 27” Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper - $12.99
It might be a little early in the season to be thinking about ice scrapers, but if you want one at the most reasonable price, now is the time to buy. This snow brush and detachable ice scraper features a standard design for the tool. The brush head itself is 7 inches long while the whole tool will give you 27 inches of reach. According to the product info, this snow scraper can withstand a bone-chilling -40°F temperature, but hopefully you'll never have to test that out for yourself. It has a whopping 28,000 ratings on Amazon and is sitting at a total cumulative score of 4.6 out of 5 stars.
Key specs
- 27-inch length
- Ergonomic foam grip
- Part snow brush and part ice scraper
- Includes 1 year manufacturer warranty
Hotor Trunk Organizer for Car - $14.99 (25% off)
This popular trunk organizer comes in a 2-compartment or 3-compartment variation, and a few different colors but the 2-compartment version in black is the best deal right now. Unless your trunk is really overflowing, the 2-compartment organizer should be plenty to help tidy up your car as it's nearly 2 feet long, over 1 foot wide and nearly a foot tall. It has a whopping 60 lb capacity thanks to the Oxford cloth material it's made with and reinforced stitching in "high-wear areas." In addition to the 2 compartments, it also features 4 mesh pockets and 2 additional front pockets on the outside for additional storage. If it seems like a bit much for your needs, don't worry, it can actually be folded halfway to save some space and still be used or it can be fully collapsed when it's not being used, and held in place thanks to built-in velcro strips.
Key specs
- 2 compartments
- 6 outside pockets
- 60 lb weight capacity
- Fully collapsible
