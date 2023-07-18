7 great car accessories available on Amazon for under $25

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There's never a bad time to stock up on your car accessories, but the best time certainly has to be when they're on sale. That's why we pulled together this list of 5 must-have car accessories, all on sale for under $25 right now. Whether you're looking for a trunk organizer, ice scraper, or something else, we hope this list can help you save a few bucks.

$22.94 at Amazon

Key Features:

Calibrated for accuracy within 1% of your exact tire pressure

Measures PSI from 0 - 250

Includes a built-in inflator connector, straight locking chuck, gauge, hose and bleed valve

Compatible with both 1/4-inch and 1/2-inch NPT air compressor outputs

Can handle pressure from "cars, trucks, motorcycles, SUVs, off-road vehicles, RVs, trailers and more"

" Automatically turns on when pressurized air is detected and turns off after 20 seconds of inactivity"

If you're looking for a new tire gauge with a built-in inflator connector to boot, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this one. AstroAI is one of the top automotive accessory brands on Amazon and this deal will save you a few bucks on this essential tool. This gauge is calibrated to give accuracy within 1% of your true tire pressure and can measure PSI from 0 all the way to a rubber-popping 250. It can be used for "cars, trucks, motorcycles, SUVs, off-road vehicles, RVs, trailers and more" and even has automatic on and off functionality. If you need one of these to keep in your glove compartment, this deal is well worth a look.

$15.98 at Amazon

Key Features:

Easy-to-use for light scratches, swirls and other marks

Made to restore the gloss of your paint by removing water spots, oxidation and other contaminants

Includes a buffer pad

Does not include any "unnecessary color dyes or scents"

Should be safe for use on any clearcoat, single stage or multi-stage paint

Made in the USA

If not satisfied with the product, the manufacturer is offering a full refund

This Carfidant scratch and swirl repair solution is great for people who aren't so invested that you want to detail your entire car, but would love to clean up that one scratch or swirl in the paint that's been bugging you for ages. It's easy-to-use by hand, comes with its own buffer pad, and should be safe for use on any clearcoat, single stage or multi-stage paint. It's also made in the USA and Carfidant is offering a full refund for anyone "not 100% satisfied."

$13.59 at Amazon

Key Features

Available in 5 different sizes

Constructed with reflective polyester material to protect against sunlight

Includes a storage bag

Includes a steering wheel cover sunshade

The Magnelex sun shades come in five different sizes with a size chart available on the product listing. The sizes range from medium, meant for smaller compact cars, to extra large, meant for SUVs, trucks and vans. These shades are made with a premium quality reflective polyester material and they even come with their own storage bag and a bonus "steering wheel cover sunshade" for no extra cost.

$9.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Adjustable strap fits headrests or center console

Collapsible design allows for storage when not in use

100% leak proof inner lining

3 mesh pockets are great for toys, snacks and tissues

Lid prevents trash from falling out

This Hotor 2-gallon Car Trash Can is the best-selling automotive garbage can on Amazon and features a lid so your trash won’t make a return appearance on any bumpy backcountry roads, as well as side storage pockets to keep your still-intact snacks and other items organized. The interior is 100% leak-proof and when it isn’t in use, the trash can can be easily collapsed and stored, but once you take the plunge we’re willing to bet it’ll become a mainstay.

$6.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Cleans dust, hair and debris

Great for cleaning buttons and vents

Reusable until losing its adhesive quality

This putty is great for getting into small areas and corners that you might not be able to reach with more traditional tools. It's also great for things like keyboards and gadgets around the house. While it won't last forever and isn't washable, it is reusable until the gel loses its adhesive quality. At just under $7, it's definitely worth the swing for anyone looking for a unique new cleaning tool to add to your arsenal. This particular product is currently the best-selling detailing gel on Amazon, it's available in blue, yellow and purple, and for a limited time only it can be had at a huge 46% off.

$22.89 at Amazon

Key Features

26-piece detailing kit

Includes detailing drill brushes, car detailing brushes, wire brushes, dash duster brush, tire brush, air outlet brush, car wash mitt, microfiber wax applicator, car washing towel, foam drill polishing pads, woolen polishing pads and a sponge backer

5 different types of drill brushes make it easy to tackle any surface

Great for cars, motorcycles, RVs, boats and more

This is a great kit to pick up if you're looking to take your car cleaning game to the next level. This 26 piece kit includes detailing drill brushes, car detailing brushes, wire brushes, a dash duster brush, a tire brush, an air outlet brush, a car wash mitt, a microfiber wax applicator, a car washing towel, foam drill polishing pads, woolen polishing pads and a sponge backer. Naturally, it doesn't come with a drill, but as long as you have one of those laying around then this kit could definitely come in handy.

$16.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Works on most 1996 and newer US-based vehicles

Made to be easy-to-use for mechanics and beginners alike

Can be used to check I/M readiness

Naturally, this can determine the cause of your check engine light and turn it off

Features freeze frame, live data stream, O2 sensor, Evap system test and more

Company offers a "100% no questions asked refund" if you're not satisfied

If you're the kind of person who gets anxiety about an unexpected light popping up on your dashboard, but don't necessarily want to run to the mechanic every time one does, then you need an OBD2 scanner in your life. This OBD2 scanner by LAUNCH can read and clear fault codes for most US-based vehicles made after 1996. It features a 5-foot long cable and a "100% money back" guarantee. You can pick it up for 24% off right now, but only for a limited time.

