7 great car accessories available on Amazon for under $25

There's never a bad time to stock up on your car accessories, but the best time certainly has to be when they're on sale. That's why we pulled together this list of 5 must-have car accessories, all on sale for under $25 right now. Whether you're looking for a trunk organizer, ice scraper, or something else, we hope this list can help you save a few bucks.
AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge with Inflator - $22.94 (33% off)
Key Features:
- Calibrated for accuracy within 1% of your exact tire pressure
- Measures PSI from 0 - 250
- Includes a built-in inflator connector, straight locking chuck, gauge, hose and bleed valve
- Compatible with both 1/4-inch and 1/2-inch NPT air compressor outputs
- Can handle pressure from "cars, trucks, motorcycles, SUVs, off-road vehicles, RVs, trailers and more"
- "Automatically turns on when pressurized air is detected and turns off after 20 seconds of inactivity"
If you're looking for a new tire gauge with a built-in inflator connector to boot, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this one. AstroAI is one of the top automotive accessory brands on Amazon and this deal will save you a few bucks on this essential tool. This gauge is calibrated to give accuracy within 1% of your true tire pressure and can measure PSI from 0 all the way to a rubber-popping 250. It can be used for "cars, trucks, motorcycles, SUVs, off-road vehicles, RVs, trailers and more" and even has automatic on and off functionality. If you need one of these to keep in your glove compartment, this deal is well worth a look.
Carfidant Scratch and Swirl Remover - $15.98 (20% off)
Key Features:
- Easy-to-use for light scratches, swirls and other marks
- Made to restore the gloss of your paint by removing water spots, oxidation and other contaminants
- Includes a buffer pad
- Does not include any "unnecessary color dyes or scents"
- Should be safe for use on any clearcoat, single stage or multi-stage paint
- Made in the USA
- If not satisfied with the product, the manufacturer is offering a full refund
This Carfidant scratch and swirl repair solution is great for people who aren't so invested that you want to detail your entire car, but would love to clean up that one scratch or swirl in the paint that's been bugging you for ages. It's easy-to-use by hand, comes with its own buffer pad, and should be safe for use on any clearcoat, single stage or multi-stage paint. It's also made in the USA and Carfidant is offering a full refund for anyone "not 100% satisfied."
Magnelex Windshield Sun Shade - From $13.59 (20% off)
Key Features
- Available in 5 different sizes
- Constructed with reflective polyester material to protect against sunlight
- Includes a storage bag
- Includes a steering wheel cover sunshade
The Magnelex sun shades come in five different sizes with a size chart available on the product listing. The sizes range from medium, meant for smaller compact cars, to extra large, meant for SUVs, trucks and vans. These shades are made with a premium quality reflective polyester material and they even come with their own storage bag and a bonus "steering wheel cover sunshade" for no extra cost.
Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets - $9.99 (44% off)
Key Features
- Adjustable strap fits headrests or center console
- Collapsible design allows for storage when not in use
- 100% leak proof inner lining
- 3 mesh pockets are great for toys, snacks and tissues
- Lid prevents trash from falling out
This Hotor 2-gallon Car Trash Can is the best-selling automotive garbage can on Amazon and features a lid so your trash won’t make a return appearance on any bumpy backcountry roads, as well as side storage pockets to keep your still-intact snacks and other items organized. The interior is 100% leak-proof and when it isn’t in use, the trash can can be easily collapsed and stored, but once you take the plunge we’re willing to bet it’ll become a mainstay.
Cleaning Gel for Car - $6.99 (46% off)
Key Features
- Cleans dust, hair and debris
- Great for cleaning buttons and vents
- Reusable until losing its adhesive quality
This putty is great for getting into small areas and corners that you might not be able to reach with more traditional tools. It's also great for things like keyboards and gadgets around the house. While it won't last forever and isn't washable, it is reusable until the gel loses its adhesive quality. At just under $7, it's definitely worth the swing for anyone looking for a unique new cleaning tool to add to your arsenal. This particular product is currently the best-selling detailing gel on Amazon, it's available in blue, yellow and purple, and for a limited time only it can be had at a huge 46% off.
NIKCOSMK 26Pcs Car Detailing Brush Set - $22.89 (15% off)
Key Features
- 26-piece detailing kit
- Includes detailing drill brushes, car detailing brushes, wire brushes, dash duster brush, tire brush, air outlet brush, car wash mitt, microfiber wax applicator, car washing towel, foam drill polishing pads, woolen polishing pads and a sponge backer
- 5 different types of drill brushes make it easy to tackle any surface
- Great for cars, motorcycles, RVs, boats and more
This is a great kit to pick up if you're looking to take your car cleaning game to the next level. This 26 piece kit includes detailing drill brushes, car detailing brushes, wire brushes, a dash duster brush, a tire brush, an air outlet brush, a car wash mitt, a microfiber wax applicator, a car washing towel, foam drill polishing pads, woolen polishing pads and a sponge backer. Naturally, it doesn't come with a drill, but as long as you have one of those laying around then this kit could definitely come in handy.
LAUNCH Creader 3001 OBD2 Scanner - $16.99 (35% off)
Key Features
- Works on most 1996 and newer US-based vehicles
- Made to be easy-to-use for mechanics and beginners alike
- Can be used to check I/M readiness
- Naturally, this can determine the cause of your check engine light and turn it off
- Features freeze frame, live data stream, O2 sensor, Evap system test and more
- Company offers a "100% no questions asked refund" if you're not satisfied
If you're the kind of person who gets anxiety about an unexpected light popping up on your dashboard, but don't necessarily want to run to the mechanic every time one does, then you need an OBD2 scanner in your life. This OBD2 scanner by LAUNCH can read and clear fault codes for most US-based vehicles made after 1996. It features a 5-foot long cable and a "100% money back" guarantee. You can pick it up for 24% off right now, but only for a limited time.
