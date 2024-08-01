5 great automotive deals still available post Prime Day

Prime Day is long gone by now, but there are always pretty great deals to be had on Amazon if you look hard enough. If you missed our roundup of the best car accessory deals to come from the big sale, don't worry, we're going to pull together a few last-minute still-great deals for you right here. If you're in the market for a portable jump starter, tire inflator, dash cam, trunk organizer or car trash can, we've got deals on all of them that could save you over 50% off.

$49.49 at Amazon

The Nexpow G17 S40 jump starter is the most powerful in Nexpow's G17 lineup at the time of this post. It can start all gasoline and diesel engines up to 10L, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, snowmobiles, lawn mowers and even yachts. It's even made to be reliable in extreme temperatures (-4°F up to 140°F). Fireproof casing gives it an extra layer of protection along with its heavy-duty cables and "10 built-in protection technologies," so you don't need to stress about accidentally misusing it. Right from the horses mouth: "You can connect to any 12-volt car battery with confidence and safety."

In addition to its main job, jumping your vehicle, the G17 S40 also doubles as a portable power bank for your USB devices. It's got USB, USB 3.0 and USB-C outputs. The jump starter only takes 1.5 hours to charge from 0% to 100% when plugged into a 60W wall charger or USB-C adapter and on a full charge. The product listing doesn't make clear how many jumps you'll get on a single charge, but the Nexpow's 4000A Q11 model promises up to 60 jumps on a charge, which is probably a good comparison. If you're wondering what the difference is, the Q11 model is a bit bigger, heavier, and older, but it's another great potential option, also on sale right now.

Key specs

Starts all gasoline and diesel engines up to 10L

Doubles as a power bank for USB devices

Built-in safety technologies and LED lights with emergency settings

Includes USB-C charging cable, storage box, manual and free technical support

$29.58 at Amazon

The Teromas tire inflator is a great option thanks to its ability to plug into your car's 12-volt cigarette lighter plug or a 110/120-volt wall outlet. It can inflate a P195/65R15 tire from 0 to 35 psi in under 4 minutes. The auto-off function automatically turns off the pump once it reaches your desired preset pressure value and this compressor, like many, has a digital display that conveniently shows your tire's current pressure and a built-in LED flashlight. It comes with three additional adapters and can be used with cars, motorcycles, bikes, air mattresses, balls and more.

Key specs

10.5" power cord

Accuracy of shown pressure is +/- 3 psi

Up to 150 psi

Includes four nozzle adaptors for use with cars, RVs, motorcycles, air mattresses, bike tires and more

$123.48 at Amazon

The Redtiger dual dash cam has basically all of the features you could want out of a cam system like this at a great price. It can capture 4K video recordings from its front cam and 1080p video from the rear cam, both in daylight conditions and at night. The system has built-in WiFi which is always a helpful feature since it allows you to easily connect the cam to your phone to be able to save or edit videos right on your mobile device. Like many others, this camera system has 24-hour parking monitoring, collision-detection, and loop recording. One reviewer shared a video of the cam's "clear and sharp" picture right here. Last but not least, the brand offers a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support.

Key specs

Captures video at 4K resolution from the front cam and 1080p resolution from the rear cam

Built-in WiFi connectivity

Features 24 hour parking monitoring, loop recording, night vision recording and collision-detection

Purchase includes a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support

$14.99 at Amazon

If you've seen some of our automotive deal posts in the past, or if you just browse the automotive section of Amazon in your spare time, you may be familiar with Hotor thanks to its super-popular car trash can. The brand's trash can is always a top-seller in its category and this trunk organizer is following suit as it's currently a top 3 best-selling trunk organizer on Amazon as well.

The organizer comes in a 2-compartment or 3-compartment variation, and a few different colors. Although they're all on sale right now, the 2-compartment version in black is the most affordable. Unless your trunk is really overflowing, the 2-compartment version should be plenty to help tidy up your car as it's nearly 2 feet long, over 1 foot wide and nearly a foot tall. It has a whopping 60 lb capacity thanks to the Oxford cloth material it's made with and reinforced stitching in "high-wear areas." In addition to the 2 compartments, it also features 4 mesh pockets and 2 additional front pockets on the outside for additional storage. If it seems like a bit much for your needs, don't worry, it can actually be folded halfway to save some space and still be used or it can be fully collapsed when it's not being used, and held in place thanks to built-in velcro strips. If you're interested a solid organization solution for under 13 bucks, you can check it out for yourself right here.

Key specs

2 compartments

6 outside pockets

60 lb weight capacity

Fully collapsible

$7.99 at Amazon

This 2.25 gallon trash can features a large main compartment with 2 mesh pockets on the sides and an additional pocket on the front. Like many other car trash cans, it can be folded up to save some space when not in use. It has a rubber opening on its velcro-sealed top to keep your trash from bouncing back out all over your car, is made with waterproof and easy-to-clean 600D material and uses a buckle strap to clip right around your headrest for a setup that couldn't be quicker. If you don't need a car trash can, it even doubles as a bag to store food or drinks for yourself of the kids.

Key specs

Adjustable buckle straps

2.25 gallon capacity

Waterproof 600D material

Multiple pockets for additional storage

Lid prevents trash from falling out

