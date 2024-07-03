We found two July Fourth deals on portable jump starters worth highlighting. One for the GooLoo GT1500, which is a small but powerful jump starter and battery pack combo, for under $50 and the second deal is for the powerful DeWalt 1600 peak Amp jump starter, which you can get for under $100. Continue reading to learn more about these compact portable jump starters.

Pros Cons Can be used in all weather conditions

Can be used in all weather conditions Charge other electronics

Charge other electronics Dustproof

Dustproof Water-resistant Needs to be fully charged after purchase

The GooLoo GT1500 jump starter battery pack is a portable lithium car battery that can jump-start a 12V battery thanks to its 1,500-amp peak current. It can perform the jump start on gasoline engines up to 8 liters or diesel engines up to 6 liters. When GT1500 is fully charged it can provide users with up to 30 jump-starts and has a stand-by time of 12 months. It can work in extreme temperatures as low as negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit and up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, aside from temperature endurance it's water-resistant and dustproof. If safety is a concern, GooLoo has equipped the GT1500 with 10 advanced protection technologies to prevent incorrect connections or sparks. When not in jump start mode, the GT1500 can charge up your devices thanks to its 15W Type-C port, and two USB ports. The versatility does not stop there, GT1500 can also be used as an LED light with three modes to choose from flashlight, strobe light, and SOS light. GooLoo GT1500 Jump Starter Battery Pack is currently $49.99 after a 38% off 4th of July limited-time deal at Amazon and has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating from nearly 3,000 raters

The majority of reviews are positive and have written that it’s easy to use, well-built, easy to start, compact, and lightweight. Others however had issues with the battery's charge as well as technical issues when taking it out of the box.

Key specs

Product weight: 2.31 lbs

2.31 lbs Battery: 1 lithium polymer battery

1 lithium polymer battery Amperage: 1500 Amps

1500 Amps Works on cars, motorcycles, SUVs, and more

Meets civil aviation standards

Pros Cons 200 lumens LED work light

200 lumens LED work light Compact and portable

Compact and portable One-year limited warranty

One-year limited warranty Trusted brand name Not enough ports for other electronics

Not enough ports for other electronics Uses a proprietary adapter

Uses a proprietary adapter Pricier than other jump starters

Pricier than other jump starters Does not include a Type-C port

If you’re a fan of DeWalt and all their power tools, then you’re gonna like this jump starter power bank combo from their lineup. The DeWalt 1600 peak Amp jump starter can jump-start vehicles with engines up to a V8. It features both AC and DC adapters allowing you to charge the jump starter power bank from virtually anywhere. DeWalt also features a single USB 3.1A port to charge phones, tablets, and much more. An LED work light is equipped on the 7-inch long lithium jump starter providing visibility during roadside repair after dark. DeWalt 1600 peak Amp jump starter is currently on sale for $99.98 after 21% off and has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating.

Many owners of the DeWalt jump starter have complimented the compact, ease of use and affordability of the device. Others had issues with the functionality and power.

Key specs

Amperage: 1600 Amps

1600 Amps Item weight: 1 lb

1 lb Batteries: 1 lithium-ion battery

1 lithium-ion battery Box content: Jump starter and powder-coated metal clamps