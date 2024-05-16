4 of the best-selling air compressors on Amazon are on sale for up to 27% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Right now, a handful of the best-selling tire inflators on Amazon are available at a discount! If you don't already keep a tire inflator in your garage (or better yet, your trunk) it might be worth considering. Nowadays, most of them are super affordable and make topping your tires off with air an absolute breeze. After all, riding around on under-inflated tires can be dangerous and costly. According to TireRack.com, "If a vehicle's tires are under-inflated by only 6 psi ... the tire's tread life could be reduced by as much as 25%." That's a whole lot of wasted tire time! Luckily, thanks to discounts like the ones below, you can pick up a portable air compressor at a bargain.

$27.19 at Amazon

This AstroAI portable air compressor comes with three nozzles and will work with any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles. It can pump up tires at a speed of 35 L/Min and can inflate 195/55/R15 tires from 0 to 35 psi in under 5 minutes. The gauge is calibrated to show a reading within 1.5% of your actual tire pressure and is even programmable, so you can just set your desired pressure and let the machine do the work. It's got a large, backlit screen that displays pressure units like PSI, kPa, BAR or KG/CM. There's also a built-in flashlight for if you're working in the dark. The included accessory adapters will also allow you to also use this inflator on balls, air mattresses, balloons, and other small inflatables.

Key specs

Inflates at a rate of 35L/Min

Programmable for automatic fill-ups

Integrated LED light for better night-time visibility

Includes one replacement fuse and 3 additional nozzles

$79.99 at Amazon

The Airmoto option on our list has a more modern design, making it the sleekest, most portable option of the bunch. In fact, this one is so compact that it can fit in your glove box! It inflates up to 120 PSI, has an automatic shut off, and can gauge and fill using pressure units other than PSI as well, such as kPa, BAR and KG/CM. It's powered by a 2,000 mAh rechargeable battery which takes about 2-3 hours to fully charge, but once it's charged up it'll get you 40 minutes of continuous use. It also includes adapters for things like basketballs and bike tires, but keep in mind that this air compressor isn't meant for large volume objects like air mattresses, etc.

Key specs

Inflates up to 120 PSI

Cordless and battery powered

Air hose stores inside the bottom of the air pump

Purchase includes air hose w/ Schrader valve, 3 additional nozzle adapters, a USB-C charging cable and a carrying case

$34.97 at Amazon

The Teromas tire inflator is a great option thanks to its ability to plug into your car's 12-volt cigarette lighter plug or a 110/120-volt wall outlet. It can inflate a P195/65R15 tire from 0 to 35 psi in under 4 minutes. The auto-off function automatically turns off the pump once it reaches your desired preset pressure value and this compressor, like many, has a digital display that conveniently shows your tire's current pressure and a built-in LED flashlight. It comes with three additional adapters and can be used with cars, motorcycles, bikes, air mattresses, balls and more. Learn more here.

Key specs

10.5" power cord

Accuracy of shown pressure is +/- 3 psi

Up to 150 psi

Includes four nozzle adaptors for use with cars, RVs, motorcycles, air mattresses, bike tires and more

$65.99 at Amazon

This Avid Power tire inflator is a multi-purpose cordless pump that can be used with most tires, inflatable sports balls and more. Like the Airmoto compressor, it's a little more expensive than the others on our list, but also like the Airmoto, it's also a little more convenient, since it doesn't need to be plugged in. If its battery pack happens to be out of juice when you need it, it also comes with a 12-volt power adapter that can be used to plug it in. The compressor has an automatic stop function with an indicated pressure accuracy of +/- 1 psi, a built-in LED light and comes with its very own tool bag. Be aware that this compressor, like many others, isn't suitable for large truck tires, but car tires, SUV tires, motorcycle tires, bike tires, inflatable sports balls and more can all be pumped up without issue.

Key specs

For use with car tires, motorcycle tires, bike tires, inflatable sports balls, pool toys and more

Accuracy of shown pressure is +/- 1 psi

Automatically turns off once the preset pressure has been achieved

Includes a carrying bag, air tap and inflating needle

