2025 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban Preview: New tech makes a great interior even greater

Pros: Well-rounded; sophisticated magnetic and air suspension; state-of-the-art user-friendly tech; great Duramax diesel option

Cons: Less efficient and/or powerful base engine than rivals; flat seats

Rivals may outdo them in certain areas, but when taken as a whole, it’s hard to argue that the updated 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and its extended-length Chevrolet Suburban sibling won’t be the most well-rounded full-size SUVs. They look great, have luxurious interiors with great tech made even better for 2025, and offer massive space and solid towing. We also expect an even more pleasant and easy-to-drive demeanor thanks to ride/handling updates for 2025 (especially with the optional magnetic and/or air suspension options available on more trim levels). The unique Duramax diesel engine also gets an update, adding more power and torque to an engine that was already shockingly quiet and likely to save you big money at the pump. The looks were also updated for 2025, but as before, if they don’t quite tickle your fancy, you can always go down the road and pick up one of their GMC Yukon twins.

Now, as usual, we will point out that it’s important to consider whether you really need the added towing capacity and massive boxy cargo space of a full-size SUV (or the Suburban’s more usable cargo space behind the third-row). Large crossovers like the Kia Telluride or Chevy’s own all-new Traverse offer nearly as much interior space as the Tahoe but will be cheaper to fuel, provide better handling and maneuverability, and come with cheaper price tags.

To be clear, we have yet to drive or even experienced the 2025 Tahoe and Suburban. We’re therefore not sure how much improved (if at all) the driving experience is, but we’ve already tested and very much enjoyed the big-time changes to the interior features components in the Chevrolet Blazer EV. The infotainment system is exceptional, the all-digital instruments vibrant and the electronic column shifter a huge improvement over the old Tahoe/Suburban’s dopey push-pull button shifter. Frankly, the Tahoe and Suburban were awfully good before, so we don’t think you’ll be missing out on that much if you snag a 2024 instead of waiting for a 2025. Still, it sure seems improved nevertheless.

What's new for 2025?

The current-generation Tahoe and Suburban undergo their first set of prominent updates since being completely redesigned for 2021. We noted some of those changes above, but a more complete rundown of what’s new can be found here in our 2025 Tahoe and Suburban reveal.

Interiors of a High Country and Z71

What are the Tahoe/Suburban interior and in-car technology like?

We’ll have to wait and see if the revised 2025 Tahoe and Suburban maintain the very high build quality standards set by the original design, but it’s hard to imagine things going backward in that regard. The range-topping High Country shown above sure seems just as plush as the 2024 Suburban we recently experienced, but with real wood present for the first time.

While the Tahoe/Suburban maintains the boombox-worth of vehicle control buttons on the left side of the wheel (lights, 4WD system, trailer controls, etc), the buttons on the center console have been significantly reduced. There are still physical climate controls, but their number has been paired down with some functions migrating up to the touchscreen where they remain permanently docked on-screen.

The screen itself blows up from a perfectly large 10.2 inches to a gargantuan 17.7-inch unit that fills out to its housing’s edges rather than being a simple rectangle. We’ve used this same system in the Blazer EV, and have found it refreshingly user-friendly for an all-new infotainment system. GM clearly kept the overall concept for things that worked (radio layout for instance), while usefully innovating in places such as the customizable row of quick-access menu icons at the top of the screen. We expect the new digital instrument panel to be vibrant and legible as well.

How big is the Tahoe and Suburban?

This is one area that won’t change with the updated model, as Chevy did all the heavy lifting with the full model redesign four years ago. The addition of an independent rear suspension finally yielded a proper, fold-flat third row that was actually habitable by adults. Moreover, it’s genuinely spacious and comfortable for adults, plus big kids and teens. Now, the end result is the Tahoe and Suburban aren’t quite as large as their Ford and Jeep competitors, but the difference is so small and the space ultimately so vast that it doesn’t matter. We dive deeper into the Tahoe's newer, larger rear passenger area here.

Behind the third-row seats, the Tahoe has 25.5 cubic feet of space. That's theoretically about a 6-cubic-foot advantage over the Expedition on paper, but in real-world testing, we found the actual difference to be negligible. The Jeep Wagoneer, meanwhile, has appreciably more than both. Still, it's a genuinely large space for a three-row vehicle. Of course, if you plan to routinely travel with all three rows filled, opting for the Suburban and its added cargo space is a good idea. Its cargo space behind the third row swells to 41.5 cubic feet, and you can see the difference in our Suburban luggage test. Frankly, given the modest price difference between Tahoe and Suburban, if your driveway or garage can swallow it, why not get the one even better suited to carry three rows of people and their stuff?

Tahoe (left) and Suburban (right) with the same-sized bags in both behind the raised third row. The small blue and brown bag won't fit in the Tahoe, while you can see how much space is remaining in the Suburban.

What are the Tahoe and Suburban fuel economy and performance specs?

The 2025 Tahoe and Suburban have three engines to pick from. The base engine is a naturally aspirated 5.3-liter V8 making 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. It’s coupled to a 10-speed automatic transmission and available with either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. Fuel economy estimates were not available at the time of this writing, but we would expect them to be similar to the 2024 Tahoe/Suburban’s 16 or 17 mpg combined.

Available on the Z71, RST and Premier and standard on the High Country is a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8. It makes 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Like the 5.3-liter engine, it comes with a 10-speed automatic and either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. EPA estimates were not available, but we anticipate it should be comparable to before: City and highway fuel economy differ somewhat by drivetrain, trim level and Tahoe or Suburban, but 16 mpg combined was common throughout.

A unique offering for the GM full-size SUVs is the diesel 3.0-liter inline-six. It’s the only engine like it in the class. It makes 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet of torque and will also get the 10-speed automatic. We would except fuel economy to still obliterate the gas engines, with 22-24 mpg combined possible. Local diesel prices will greatly determine how much you’ll save at the pump with this engine, but the gigantic fuel economy advantage should still come out in the Duramax’s favor, especially if you’re comparing diesel to the 6.2.

Towing capacities are between 7,500 and 8,000 pounds depending on body style, engine and drivetrain. The diesel is the best choice, but only slightly. A tow package increases capacity across the board and actually results in the 5.3-liter being slightly better, but again, the difference is small.

What are the Tahoe and Suburban like to drive?

We have yet to drive the 2025 Tahoe and Suburban. Chevrolet says that it made updates to the independent rear suspension to further refine the Tahoe/Suburban’s ride and handling dynamics. Chevy promises they’ll “feel much nimbler than their full-size dimensions” suggest. There’s admittedly a lot of wiggle room with that claim.

Ultimately, though, even if they drove exactly the same as before, they’d be in a good spot. There are uniquely still four suspension offerings are available: a fixed steel spring and shock system; an air suspension; a steel spring suspension with magnetic dampers; air suspension with magnetic dampers. We haven't sampled the base system, but we would nevertheless continue to suggest a Tahoe or Suburban with the magnetic dampers that go unchanged for 2025. They provide a glassy smooth ride, limited body roll, and its controlled enough to eliminate nearly all the shimmies and shudders that crop up in large, body-on-frame vehicles. It’s really quite impressive in that regard, and again, Chevy apparently made it even better for 2025. The surprisingly good steering should be just as surprisingly good, too.

Now, we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that the Tahoe and the Suburban, to an even greater extent, are enormous pains to park and there’s no update that’ll change that. This obviously depends on your local parking spot size situation, but keep that in mind should you be weighing a big crossover versus these behemoths.

In terms of engine choice, the carryover 5.3-liter V8 provides perfectly adequate acceleration, but it's no match for the Ford Expedition's silky smooth and far more powerful turbo V6. The 6.2-liter is a much better contender and does liven things up a bit, though we still wouldn’t call it fast. Ultimately, we think the Duramax diesel is the best choice, especially as it’s more powerful and even tops the 6.2-liter’s torque for 2025. We expect it to be just as shockingly quiet, both inside and outside, lacking the expected, obnoxious diesel clatter.

What other Chevy Tahoe and Suburban reviews can I read?

The switch to an independent rear suspension profoundly increased third-row seat space for the current-generation Tahoe, and everything you'll find in this post still applies to the 2025 model year. There were several other new features, which we highlighted in this post. Riswick's dog also makes an appearance.

The independent rear suspension makes a huge difference for cargo space, specifically behind the third row. We take a closer look and compare it to the Ford Expedition. Again, the 2025 updates won't change the outcome of this test.

There was no question as to whether the Suburban could fit all pieces of luggage from our standard test behind its third row. The question was how much more it could fit. Here's your answer, and again, it'll carry over for 2025.

We've talked a ton about the many benefits of GM switching the Tahoe and Suburban to an independent rear suspension. Now, in this deep dive review, engineer Dan Edmunds explains the "how" of the new suspension design plus other details about its available air suspension with magnetic dampers.

What is the 2025 Tahoe/Suburban price?

Pricing for the 2025 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban was not available at the time of this writing.

What are the Tahoe/Suburban safety ratings and driver assistance features?

The Tahoe and Suburban come standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist, front and rear parking sensors, automatic high-beam headlights and a rear seat reminder. Optional safety features that come standard on some higher trim models include reverse automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors and adaptive cruise control. GM’s excellent Super Cruise hands-free highway driving system can replace adaptive cruise control as an option on the Premier and High Country.

The 2024 Tahoe and Suburban received four out of five stars for overall crash protection from the NHTSA, including a four-star frontal rating, five-star side rating and three-star rollover rating. We doubt this would change for the 2025 model year. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has not tested the current-generation Tahoe/Suburban.