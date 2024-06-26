2025 Chevy Blazer EV Review: Gremlins cleared, it's a winner once again

Pros: In-car tech looks great and is easy to use; bold looks; high-quality interior; big back seat; well-rounded driving experience; standard front-wheel drive; available Super Cruise

Cons: Meh charging speed; small cargo area; no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

Last year, the Chevrolet Blazer EV massively impressed us for its well-rounded, well-executed, totally familiar approach to making an electric SUV. It was boldly styled, but not totally foreign or futuristic, especially in terms of functionality. Its size seemed right for the American market, and its interior was basically the best thing Chevrolet has ever put on four wheels in terms of quality and design. Even its eye-popping touchscreen proved to be easy to use. But that’s where the problem started once the Blazer EV actually went on sale, as owners immediately had massive, strand-you-by-the-side-of-the-road problems that quickly led to a stop sale. We never experienced them, before it went on sale or after GM ironed out the software issues and put the Blazer EV on sale again (and back in our hands for another test). We consider it a closed case until we hear differently.

The 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV should hopefully therefore arrive in dealers with more wind at its back. It is fundamentally the same car for its first full year on the market, but GM tweaked some package availability and introduced some style options (described below). That’s totally fine because, apart from that software glitch faceplant out of the gates, the Blazer EV seems like a winner, an electric SUV that must be considered by anyone in the market for such a vehicle in its price range. Especially since it’s eligible for the federal tax credit not available to many competitors (most notably the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5). We love its design, its in-car tech, its passenger space and distinctive selection of motor layouts. Boasting a driving range currently starting in the upper 200s and topping out at 324 miles counts for a lot, too.

Recharging is mid-pack at best, though, and disappointing given the lightning-quick speeds of some of GM’s other Ultium platform EVs. Cargo space is also on the small side for its segment and midsize SUVs in general. We’re also not entirely sure when you’ll be able to get a base, front-drive Blazer EV LT, as it’s still not listed in the order guide, nor is there an official range for it. In other words, it’s a bit hypothetical at the time of this writing. Should your EV search align with the existing versions, though, we think the Blazer EV is a must-look.

What's new for 2025?

Now in its second model year, the Blazer EV gets a wealth of feature content availability changes, mostly related to option packages. As those packages are similarly named, we won’t confuse you by taking a deep dive into those minutiae, but will note the Dual Level Charge cord is now an option, the RS eAWD can now be equipped with a sunroof, and the 2RS gets Bose audio standard. From a design perspective, contrast black and white roof options are now available, while the RS and LT get different, mutually exclusive white paint options.

Finally, there will also be a Midnight/Sport Edition that includes black wheels, roof rails and badging, plus “dark chrome” air vents and black cloth upholstery.

What are the Blazer EV interior and in-car technology like?

The Blazer EV interior is free from gimmicks or weirdness to impress the friends of early adopters. Pennies haven’t been pinched by removing buttons or adopting a stripped-down, minimalist look. On the contrary, the Blazer EV probably has the nicest interior Chevrolet has ever created apart from the Silverado High Country. Although getting an RS and its vibrant red simulated leather is certainly its best foot forward, the overall materials and build quality are excellent, the switchgear is top-notch (including new pieces to the GM parts bin) and the big, colorful screens are beautifully integrated rather than bolted-on tablets. The RS cabin is even far better in appearance and quality than the mechanically related Acura ZDX.

Importantly, everything functions well. The Android-based infotainment system is incredibly easy to figure out and to use, with permanently docked menu shortcuts atop the 17.7-inch touchscreen that are within a short reach from the steering wheel. Navigation is provided by Google Maps with increased capability beyond the usual Apple CarPlay/Android Auto app, including the ability for its map to be one of several layout options in the configurable 11-inch instrument panel. The full Google Built-In suite is on board, too, including integrated Spotify, Audible and Waze apps plus a variety of others in the Google Play store. While this mostly renders Android Auto a moot point, Apple CarPlay could still be of use to many, and neither smartphone integration features are present. The Blazer EV is the first new GM vehicle to walk away from these now-expected features, and it’s hard to see why it’s a plus.

How big is the Blazer EV?

The Blazer EV is basically the same length as the gas-powered Blazer, but that along with the name and Bowtie badge are pretty much where the similarities stop. Like other EVs, the Blazer has a vast wheelbase that lends it far more space between the axles than you’d expect given its exterior length (it’s 8.8 inches longer than the gas-powered Blazer). It also means it has a tremendous amount of backseat legroom, which is great for tall occupants as well as parents dealing with big, bulky car seats. Now, the specs say it somehow has less rear legroom than the standard Blazer, but after experiencing both in person, it’s hard to see how that’s possible.

On the other hand, we’re totally on board with the gas-powered Blazer having the sort of cargo capacity advantage its specs suggest (30.5 cubic feet behind the back seat versus 25.5 for the EV). Not only is the EV’s volume smaller than its sibling’s as well as various compact SUVs, it’s on the small side for EVs in its size and price range. We still managed to fit all six bags from our standardized luggage test inside, though.

What are the Blazer EV range and performance specs?

The Blazer EV is a little different from the electric vehicle norm in terms of its motor layout.

The LT trim levels come standard with a 241-horsepower permanent magnet motor powering the front axle only. Ergo, it is front-wheel drive. Many competitors come standard with rear-wheel drive.

Optional on the LT and standard on the RS is a small, 90-horsepower induction motor added to the rear axle (you can read about the differences in motor types here) for a combined 288 horsepower and 333 pound-feet of torque. The resulting all-wheel drive system is much different than the usual “dual-motor” all-wheel-drive EVs that have motors of the same type, a more similar output on each axle and therefore a considerable performance bump. Much like many internal combustion all-wheel-drive systems, this one mostly responds to front-wheel slippage and to aid traction while accelerating.

Both of the above versions get an 85-kilowatt-hour battery pack. This results in an EPA-estimated range of 279 miles with all-wheel drive. Chevrolet still has not published range data for the front-wheel-drive version. Maximum recharging is 150 kW, which is acceptable, but on the slow side compared to top rivals. AC home charging tops out at a typical 11 kW.

Then things get weird. The RS is available with rear-wheel drive courtesy of a totally different 250-kW motor exclusively powering the rear axle that produces 340 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. It also gets more of those battery modules, for a total capacity of 102 kWh. This results in a best-possible range of 324 miles. Recharging speed inches up to 190 kW.

Eventually, there will be a Blazer SS that effectively pairs the RS rear-only motor with a more powerful front motor. It should produce 557 hp and 648 lb-ft of torque. We did not know when it’ll arrive at the time of this writing, but you can at least see it in action in “Barbie.” It would seem America Ferrera’s Gloria had an in with GM in addition to Mattel.

What's the Blazer EV like to drive?

We have yet to drive a front-wheel-drive Blazer EV (nor its Honda Prologue platform-mate), so we can’t report about whether its 241 horses is as meager as they sound for something weighing more than 5,000 pounds. That said, we appreciate this consumer-friendly approach for the mainstream market. Those in cold winter climates won’t feel the same need to pay for all-wheel drive as they would with rear-wheel-drive competitors.

On the other hand, the all-wheel-drive Blazer EV certainly doesn’t provide the oomph as those competitors when packing their far more potent “dual-motor” systems. You don’t get that EV “snap” off the line, but that’s also partly because GM dialed it out to some extent with sound throttle tuning that lets the driver ease into the available torque in a more civilized, natural manner. Importantly, the Blazer EV e-AWD offers far more compelling performance than the gas-powered Blazer.

Then there’s the rear-drive Blazer RS. Delete images of power slides and burn-outs from your head. We didn’t think its driving experience was radically differently from the RS e-AWD, even if there was a slight performance uptick. Ultimately, the main point of the rear-motor version is to maximize range.

As for other considerations, the Blazer EV may not be as sporty as some may expect given its looks, but its suspension, steering and throttle response are tuned consistently with Chevrolet’s dynamic renaissance that attempted to make its core products consistent in character with its halo ones, the Corvette and dearly departed Camaro. It doesn’t drive equally to those, but they drive like they belong to the same family. Put another way: the Blazer EV feels a lot sportier than the sad blob that was the outgoing Equinox and is more engaging than the gas-powered Blazer.

What is the 2025 Blazer EV price?

GM had not released pricing information for the base, front-drive LT at the time of this writing (nor its range or when it’ll be on sale), so for now, the Blazer EV starts off with the LT e-AWD model at $47,600. We also don’t know the 2025 destination charge, but it was $1,395 last year.

The RS e-AWD costs $52,900 for 2025, which is $300 cheaper than last year. We did not have RS RWD pricing at the time of this writing, either, but it was effectively a $1,000 premium last year over the e-AWD. That’s another way this powertrain offering setup is unusual.

The RS extras include dual-zone automatic climate control, driver memory settings, ventilated power front seats, a heated wrapped steering wheel, and wireless charging. Most of those items are available within packages in the LT. The RS also gets unique, sportier styling inside and out, which includes fancier exterior lighting and standard 21-inch wheels. Agreeably, every Blazer EV gets that beautiful 17.7-inch touchscreen.

What are the Blazer EV safety ratings and driver assistance features?

Every Blazer EV includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist and lane-departure warning, rear parking sensors, automatic high beams and GM’s Safety Alert Seat that vibes the driver’s butt as an added alert for the above driver assist systems. Adaptive cruise control is also standard, but can be supplanted with the more advanced, hands-free Super Cruise system available only with all-wheel drive.

The Blazer EV has not yet been crash tested by a third party.