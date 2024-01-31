2023 and 2024 Mazda Miata sales: the Autoblog Miata Index

What is the Autoblog Miata Index? Why, it's the only automotive sales metric that truly matters. That's right, we're just counting Miata sales in 2024. Well, technically, we've started by counting the Miata sales in 2023, but really, you get the idea. Why? Well, we like Miatas, for starters, and as a metric for how many True Believers™ are out there buying cars, it's as arbitrarily good (or bad) as anything else. We fully realize that in any given year, absent production or supply issues, we'd likely be served just as well by graphing the average daytime high temperature in the United States, because who buys convertibles when the weather sucks?

Well, we do, because around here we fully subscribe to the theory that M.I.A.T.A. — Miata Is Always The Answer — even when the question is "How is the auto industry doing right now?" And according to the Miata, the industry is humming along pretty darned well. Exactly 8,973 Miatas were sold in the U.S. in 2023. That's an increase of 45.4% over 2022 — and 15.7% over its total volume from 2019. So 2023 was a good year for the Miata — and as it turns out, a pretty darned good year for the industry overall. See? It's science.

So we'll start the clock over at zero for 2024 and see where things go as the year progresses. And 2024 could be even bigger for our favorite roadster. Why? Updates. Whether you want to call this the ND 2.5 or simply the refreshed ND2, the 2024 Miata gets an updated differential and an overhauled infotainment system that is much more feature-rich and pleasant to use. But updates don't always translate to sales improvements, especially when they're accompanied by production downtime to accommodate new parts or designs. Fortunately, while these updates do include new components, they're not anything wildly different from what's already shipping, limiting any interruption to manufacturing. Hopefully, that means full steam ahead. Happy Miata-ing!

Note: Yes, this is silly. We're fully aware it's silly. This silliness may morph into some other form of silliness for any (or no) reason at all. Watch this space. Or don't. -Hurd

