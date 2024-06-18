2024 Nissan Z Review: Classic looks, classic fun, iffy value

8 Autoblog Rating 8 Tons of power, excellent handling, a gorgeous design and a supremely affordable price make the Nissan Z a killer sports car proposition. Industry

















What's new for 2024? There are two new additions to the Z lineup for 2024. The first, and most significant, is the Z Nismo. We go over it in-depth in our Nissan Z Nismo first drive review, but in short, it brings additional power and torque, upgraded suspension and brakes over the Z’s Performance trim, and unique exterior and interior treatments. It’s strangely only available with an automatic transmission, and it’s far and away the most expensive trim level. The second new addition, which arrived rather late in the model year, is the 2024 Nissan Z Heritage Edition. Pictured above, it pays homage to the S30-generation Datsun 240Z in design and sits between the Z Performance and Z Nismo in the model hierarchy. Mechanically identical to the Performance with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions, it is effectively an extensive appearance package. It gets a reworked front fascia with more pronounced rectangular intakes and black graphics, plus broader fenders cover 19-inch wheels. There are stripes running down the hood, roof, and trunk lid, as well as black-out badges and Heritage Edition decals. What are the Nissan Z interior and in-car technology like? The Nissan Z interior is a great blend of modern technology and retro looks. Like past Z models, the center stack is canted toward the driver, as are the three dash-top analog gauges. Soft touch plastics are used across most of it, and the design really pops with some of the two-tone color options. There are some less-than-premium materials on items such as door handles, however, and in general, the Supra interior is the higher quality environment – which at least partially explains the price difference between them. For the Z's price, though, the cabin's look and quality are appropriate. Perhaps the biggest advancement from one Z generation to the next are the big, vivid and easy-to-read screens. The instrument screen can be configured with different graphics and information to fit your preferences. It can even show an impressive amount of information about the Z's mechanical bits. In addition to the basics such as speed, revs, fuel and coolant temperature, it has readouts for engine oil temperature, and pressure and differential oil temperature. Coupled with the analog turbo boost pressure, turbo rpm and voltage gauges atop the dash, you'll be constantly aware of what's going on under the hood. The infotainment system is also user-friendly and responsive, and incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the Performance, Heritage Edition and Z, those phone mirroring systems are wireless. How big is the Z? The Z is a bit smaller than the Ford Mustang, and it's nearly the same size as its closest competitor, the Toyota Supra. Its exterior dimensions are only off by a few tenths in many measurements. The Z does weigh a bit more than the Supra, though. At the lightest, the Z weighs 3,486 pounds, and 3,602 pounds at the heaviest. The six-cylinder Supra 3.0 weighs in at 3,400 pounds. The much less powerful four-cylinder Supra 2.0 is even lighter at 3,181 pounds. By the numbers, the Z and the Supra's interior measurements are nearly identical, too. In reality, though, the Z feels much tighter than the Supra. The higher seating position makes headroom tighter, and the cabin feels narrower. This may be exacerbated by the slightly narrow seats with strong bolsters that aren't the friendliest to bigger body types. It should also be noted that its two-seat interior won't be for everyone – the back seats of a Mustang, BMW 2 Series or Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ may hardly be adult friendly, but for extra storage or canine transport, they can make a big difference. As for cargo space, Nissan hasn't given official numbers, but Car and Driver reports it has 7 cubic feet. That's smaller than the Supra's 10.2 cubic feet. The Z's cargo area is also oddly shaped, as it's shallow and wide. There's also an awful lot of car to clear when lifting things up and into the trunk. What are the Z fuel economy and performance specs? Unlike most competitors (and the Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ twins are only sorta competitors), the Z has a single engine option: a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. That's more power than its closest competitor, the six-cylinder Toyota Supra 3.0, but slightly less torque. Power goes to the rear via your choice of a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed automatic transmission. The base Sport model features an open differential, but upgrading to the Performance trim adds a clutch-type limited-slip differential. Brakes are larger front and rear (up 1.4 inches to 14 in the front, and up 1.7 inches to 13.8 at the rear). Furthermore, the Performance gets sport-tuned suspension, launch control, a higher top speed and automatic rev-matching for the manual transmission, which can be switched on and off. Then there’s the Z Nismo. It’s only offered with the nine-speed automatic, but output increases to 420 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. The front disc brakes expand to 15 inches in diameter, and even stickier tires are fitted to the slightly wider RAYS wheels. It gets stiffer suspension, additional chassis bracing and retuned steering. Your choice of transmission will affect your fuel economy. The automatic is the more frugal model returning 19 mpg city, 28 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined. The manual drops economy to 18/24/20. Both are less efficient than the Supra 3.0. The Z Nismo, with its higher output, loses even a little more fuel economy, coming in at 17/24/19.

