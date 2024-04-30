Pros: Functional, stylish and well-made cabin; reasonable prices; various performance, range and trim combos; standard front-wheel drive

Cons: No one-pedal driving and weird e-Step functionality; comparatively slow charging

The 2024 Nissan Ariya hasn’t changed a bit for its second model year, and yet it’s now a lot more appealing and competitive. Why? As a philosopher once said, “it’s all about the Benjamins.” The price of most Ariya trim levels plunged by $6,000 for 2024 (the base trim is down just $3,600), bringing all but the range-topping Platinum within the $40,000 range. This lower price means that the Ariya now undercuts similarly sized competitors, while offering more space and a high-quality cabin than those with a similar price. It also makes it a bit easier to overlook the Ariya’s main flaw: slow charging speeds.

There are other ways the Ariya provides compelling value for an EV. It comes standard with front-wheel drive, meaning those in the Snow Belt should feel less compelled to get all-wheel drive, which in EVs means paying a lot more than you would with a gas engine because it also adds a lot more power (that’s the case with the Ariya’s e-4ORCE dual-motor that uniquely adds handling-enhancing torque vectoring). There’s also loads of standard equipment included in the base trim level that comes with a smaller, short-range battery – if you’re just looking for an EV as a city car, why pay for range you don’t need?

All this talk of value loses sight of the many ways the Ariya is a compelling EV. It really isn’t all about the Benjamins (or six Grover Clevelands). The cabin really is special in terms of appearance, materials and functionality – that’s even the case with lower trim levels. The difference between the Ariya and a VW ID.4, Honda Prologue or Tesla Model Y really is stark. Range, performance and interior space certainly aren’t class leading, but they’re also fully competitive. In other words, if you’re looking for a more affordable electric car, the Ariya should be on your list.

What's new for 2024?

As mentioned above, the Ariya carries over unchanged, but its prices were slashed for 2024. You can see prices for each trim level here.

Clockwise from top: Interiors of the Empower+, Platinum+ and Evolve+

What are the Ariya interior and in-car technology like?

In short, the Ariya cabin is special. Unlike many other EVs, the Ariya manages to offer style, functionality and quality. It looks terrific with the sort of minimalist aesthetic seemingly expected of an EV, but there are still stalks on the wheel and buttons to press (even if many are touch-sensitive haptic “buttons” that thankfully do work). The touchscreen infotainment system is required to operate a few too many functions, such as the heated seats, but in general, it’s one of the easiest systems to use whether you’re a technophile or just want to use the darn radio. As with many new cars, that widescreen infotainment display is paired with a similarly sized instrument panel display that can be configured to show different types and amounts of information right in front of the driver. There’s also a head-up display above it that is standard, which is unusual.

The Ariya takes advantage of its electric architecture to provide a flat, open floor in not only the back seat, but the front as well. Not only does this provide a visual sense of openness and space, but owners of larger purses will probably appreciate the vast area to stash it without stealing front passenger legroom. Now, should you want a less open, cockpit-like feeling, the center console motors forward by quite a lot. This also allows the electronic shifter, cupholders and armrest to be placed just-right for drivers of different heights, though the power operation is slower than just pulling it forward with a lever would be.

In terms of quality, the Ariya can be considered a genuine rival for luxury-branded EVs. The beautifully patterned real leather found in the Platinum trim level is an icy shade of blue and pairs with a rich, faux suede on the dash and doors in the same color. The wood dash trim found on every Ariya really completes the premium vibe. That said, even lower trim levels like the Ariya Empower we tested benefit from fashionable rose gold accents and padded leatherette trim on the dash and doors. We also love the “Kumiko” patterned pieces throughout the cabin, including the carpets, speaker grilles and ambient lighting fixtures.

How big is the Ariya?

The Ariya is basically the same length and width as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and awfully similar to the Kia EV6 as well, but it’s a few inches taller than both (especially the Kia), resulting in a more SUV-like appearance. You also feel like you’re sitting higher in it. It doesn’t have quite as much sprawl-out space in the back seat as the Hyundai, Kia or Ford Mustang Mach-E, but that’s OK – 6-footers can still fit front-and-back, and there’s plenty of space for someone to sit in front of a rear-facing child seat. There’s also sufficient rear headroom, although the high seating position and available panoramic sunroof may make the roof feel uncomfortably close to the heads of those up front.

Cargo space with the back seat up is an unremarkable 22.8 cubic feet, a figure considerably less than the competition. We’ve seen surprisingly inconsistent real-world cargo space performance with the EV6, Ioniq 5, Mach-E and Toyota bZ4X (click to see their luggage tests), however, so we wouldn’t automatically write off the Ariya. Don’t count on a front trunk bolstering its capacity, though, as there isn’t one. Considering how tiny most frunks are, it’s not that big of a deal, but even tiny ones provide space for a charge cord or other for-emergencies-only items that would otherwise take up space in the cargo area.

What are the Ariya range, charging and performance specs?

There is a wide variety of power, range and drivetrain offerings in the Ariya lineup. Let’s dig in.

The Engage trim has a single motor on the front axle that produces 214 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. It has a 66-kilowatt-hour battery and a range of 216 miles. Thankfully, this base trim level is generously equipped, meaning those with more realistic range needs won’t necessarily need to pay for extra battery capacity just to get unrelated comfort/convenience items.

The Venture+, Evolve+ and Empower+ get a 238-hp motor with the same 221 lb-ft. They also have a 91-kWh battery pack good for either 304 miles (Venture+) or 289 miles (all others). Nissan says this version will go from 0-60 mph in a quick 7.2 seconds.

The Engage e-4ORCE adds a second motor, this time on the rear axle. This results in all-wheel drive as well as considerably more performance: 335 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. It also has the 66-kW battery, which means its range drops to 205 miles.

All other trim levels with e-4ORCE have a bit more power: 389 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. This would be the quickest Ariya with an estimated 0-60-mph time of 4.8 seconds. Range stands at 272 miles (Engage+ and Evolve+) or 267 miles (Platinum+).

Charging is not the Ariya’s strong suit. It maxes out at 130 kW at a public DC fast charger (the Mach-E and ID.4 are good for 150 kW, while the Ioniq 5 and EV6 can utilize ultra-fast 350-kW chargers thanks to their 240-kW max). You’ll be waiting around to charge longer with an Ariya. Its onboard charger can also only manage 7.2 kW, meaning it won’t be able to charge quite as quickly at home, either. This would only come into play, however, if you have a home charging station versus simply plugging into a 120- or 240-volt outlet.