2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review: The luxury and tech powerhouse you expect

Pros: Plush ride; smooth, quiet and powerful engines; beautiful interior with vast array of tech

Cons: Styling is verging on controversial; gets expensive quick with options

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class picks up right where the previous generation left off by being a classy, tech powerhouse that also happens to be oh-so-sweet to drive. For now, we get a four-cylinder and inline-six as powertrain options, but future years might see AMG return. Unlike BMW’s strategy in which its EVs and gas-powered sedans share a body, Mercedes continues on with its E-Class being a traditional three-box sedan and its EQE (electric equivalent) adopting the potato-like EQ styling for its EVs. We’re glad the E-Class hangs onto tradition here, as even though its flashy grille and three-pointed star taillights are a little much, it’s still a sleek and beautifully proportioned luxury sedan.

If you were hoping for the latest and greatest of Mercedes’ tech, you’re certainly getting it in the E-Class, perhaps to a fault. The “Superscreen” turns your whole dashboard into an array of bright and colorful touchscreens, although touch controls replace the previous generation’s clicky, satisfying buttons. In some ways, it’s a downgrade, but Mercedes tries to make up for the loss of analog goodness with fancy lights, a trick audio system and innovative features like video calling and artificial intelligence routines, the last effort in hopes you won’t even need to touch any buttons while the car automatically does your bidding. Mercedes isn’t alone in this focus on tech as BMW has similarly out-there features in the 5 Series, but for those who may not care about any of these “innovations,” rest easy that you can ignore them, turn them off or not specify them at all, leaving you to enjoy a new E-Class that still drives and comports itself as an E-Class is meant to do.

What's new for 2024?

The E-Class is completely new for 2024 as it enters its sixth generation. Its look is a familiar one, but Mercedes piled the tech high this time around.

Note that the E 450 All-Terrain wagon is being sold for 2024, but it’s still based on the previous generation and therefore extremely different from the sedan. This review is long enough without also packing it with descriptions of what is effectively a totally different car. You can read our review of it here.

What are the E-Class’ interior and in-car technology like?

Like most Mercedes these days, the in-car technology dictates the interior design. The E-Class offers an optional “Superscreen” (the lesser sibling to the EQ’s “Hyperscreen”), but it’s really just a questionably useful passenger-side screen added to the standard pair of screens. Frankly, we’d skip it, especially since you’ll be missing out on the beautiful wood trim that’s fitted without the screen.

There’s no avoiding screens, though. The 14.4-inch central touchscreen display is big, vibrant and utilizes the same interface found in other top-shelf Mercedes. You can default to a simple home screen of various icons or the “Zero Layer” that features a vivid navigation map and a preferred selection of tiles running along the bottom (such as audio or phone). There’s a lot to digest, and the learning curve is not surprisingly steep, but once acclimated, we’ve found it quite easy to use. The navigation system is also exceptional (programming it couldn’t be easier thanks to Mercedes’ above-average voice recognition system), limiting the need for Google Maps and possibly even Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that are still included. You can also fit a new dash-top camera that opens the door to video calling or shooting videos on TikTok, but that seems more like gimmickry.

It almost goes without saying, but the E-Class’ seats, materials and general appointments are all befitting of a car its price, and the color/trim choices are abundant. You’ll need some acclimation time to get fully up to speed with the tech, but there’s no debating the E-Class’ interior is state of the art in terms of both new features and luxury.

How big is the E-Class?

This E-Class is just a hair bigger than the previous one, meaning it still has plenty of rear seat space for adults, though we’ll note Mercedes mounts its front seats fairly low to the ground, so you could be slightly confined if there’s a taller driver in front of you. Compared to other midsize luxury sedans like the BMW 5 Series or Audi A6, the E-Class is right on par where it needs to be, as all three Germans are plenty large in back.

As for the trunk space, best to direct you to our comprehensive luggage test where we determine the E-Class’ 19 cubic-feet of space is definitely big, but slightly deceiving from a pure numbers perspective. That said, it’ll fit four people’s worth of luggage without protest and still have a little room left over.

What are the E-Class’ fuel economy and performance specs?

You can choose between the E 350 4Matic and the E 450 4Matic for 2024, and as the “4Matic” bit indicates, all-wheel drive is standard. The base E 350 4Matic uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that develops 255 horsepower 295 pound-feet of torque. Both engines shift via a nine-speed automatic transmission and feature a mild-hybrid system. The base 2.0-liter is good enough for a 6.1-second 0-60 mph run. It returns an EPA-estimated 24 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined.

The E 450 has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six good for 375 hp, 369 lb-ft and a 4.4-second 0-60 sprint. Its fuel economy falls to 22 mpg city, 31 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined.

Mercedes has revealed an AMG E 53 Hybrid (PHEV) for 2025, but we’ve not driven that model yet. You can read all about it in our reveal post here.