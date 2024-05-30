Pros: Bold styling; efficient hybrid; powerful N Line model; available all-wheel-drive; lots of space; affordable base price

Cons: N Line isn't quite as sporty as you might expect; base engine isn't especially inspiring

The family sedans in this world are dwindling, but fortunately, the ones that remain are quite good, including the 2024 Hyundai Sonata. Not only that, it’s quite affordable at the low end. It’s one of the only four midsize sedans that you can get for less than $30,000.

Even better, the Sonata is quite striking to look at, particularly with the new 2024 refresh that gives it a particularly low and futuristic shape. It’s quite spacious inside and boasts excellent, user-friendly technology. It’s also rather efficient, especially the well-executed hybrid powertrain. Or, if power is your thing, there’s a gutsy turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with nearly 300 horsepower in the N Line.

Competition such as the revised 2025 Toyota Camry and Honda Accord may feel a tad more refined on the road, and offer slightly more playful driving dynamics, but they also offer less variety in trim and powertrain options, and they have more conservative styling (though that could be a positive depending on your viewpoint). Regardless, the Sonata is a family car that should be on your short list (of an already small segment) if you’re looking at sedans.

What's new for 2024?

The Sonata received a fairly significant refresh for 2024. It has thoroughly redesigned front and rear ends, the former of which has a full-width daytime running light bar to go with its lower-looking nose. The interior has been revamped, too, with a design based on the Ioniq models and now contains a pair of larger 12.3-inch screens for instruments and infotainment. And finally, the Sonata comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Hyundai also tweaked the powertrain lineup. All-wheel drive is now available, much as it is in the Sonata's mechanically related Kia K5 cousin. What’s no longer available is the turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder. That leaves just the standard naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder, naturally aspirated hybrid 2.0-liter four-cylinder, and the N Line’s turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder.

What are the Sonata interior and in-car technology like?

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata’s new interior borrows heavily from the Ioniq line. Gone is the curvy dash with equally curvy intersecting segments. In place of that is a squared-off dash with a big monolith containing a combination of either two 12.3-inch screens for both instruments and infotainment (the infotainment screen being touch sensitive) or, on the base model, the same infotainment touchscreen, but with simpler digital instruments flanking a 4.2-inch information screen. In front of the panel is an Ioniq-style steering wheel with three spokes and a circular center portion with four square dots, reflecting the sequence for “H” in morse code. The shifter also goes to the Ioniq-style column stalk, and the infotainment and climate controls have been changed. The infotainment shortcut buttons are now physical and sit just above the climate buttons, and said climate buttons are now touch sensitive. But at least the temperature knobs remain. The infotainment remains as user-friendly as ever, thanks to mild updates to graphics to keep it looking fresh, as well as ensuring it runs very smoothly and quickly. A 12-inch color head-up display is available, too, but only on the Limited Hybrid trim.

There are some nice touches for tech junkies, too, including Hyundai’s “Digital Key 2,” which allows the owner to unlock the Sonata by waving an authorized smartphone over the exterior door handles. Hyundai also offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration as standard equipment. There are three USB ports, and wireless charging is refreshingly not exclusive to the highest trim level.

N Line buyers are treated to more aggressively bolstered seats, a sport steering wheel and unique red accents in the stitching and on the air vents.

How big is the Sonata?

The Sonata doesn't have as much backseat legroom as the palatial Honda Accord. The gap isn't as massive as the spec sheet suggests (we think there are differences in the way Hyundai measures interiors), and people taller than 6 feet can still sit one behind the other. You should also be able to fit a rear-facing child seat in the back without moving a front seat forward. Headroom is plentiful despite that sleek roofline, even more than the Accord and Camry, both on the spec sheet and in person.

The trunk offers 15.6 cubic feet, which is fairly middle of the road for the segment. But as we discovered in our Sonata luggage test, that figure translates into similarly impressive stuff-carrying ability. Indeed, only the Accord trunk has been able to hold more stuff in our midsize sedan luggage tests.

What are the Sonata fuel economy and performance specs?

The 2024 Sonata is available with a choice of three powertrains. The base engine, only offered on the SEL trim, is a 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated four-cylinder making 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. These figures are typical for entry-level engines in the midsize segment. This engine is rated at 25 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined with front-wheel drive, and 25/34/28 with all-wheel drive.

The most potent engine offering is the 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood of the Sonata N Line. It spins out 290 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. Unlike the other Sonatas, the N Line uses a dual-wet-clutch automated manual that also provides rev-matching and launch control. The N Line’s turbo-four can’t quite match the horsepower of the Toyota Camry’s V6, though it does offer more torque. EPA estimates for the N Line are 23/32/27.

The fuel-economy champ is a 2024 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. It utilizes a 150-horsepower, 2.0-liter naturally aspirated inline-four and a 39-kW electric motor paired with a traditional six-speed automatic. Combined, the powertrain produces a total of 192 hp. This is good for 44 mpg city, 51 mpg highway and 47 mpg combined in the SEL and Limited.