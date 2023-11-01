Pros: Massive array of excellent engine options; unique and game-changing tech; well-balanced driving dynamics; Raptor!
Cons: Interior is a bit drab in lower trims; the Ram is a better-riding pickup
In a world of well-rounded, full-size pickups, the 2024 Ford F-150 might just take the cake as the most well-rounded of them all. From standard cabs and long beds to fully-decked-out luxury crew cabs and off-road beasts like the Raptor and Raptor R, you’ll struggle to find an F-150 that doesn’t fit the bill. The Ram 1500 might be a little more comfortable in a long haul, and the Sierra’s top-shelf interior might be a little prettier, but it’s tough to beat the total package that Ford offers with the F-150.
Ford’s advantage really lies in its technology features and wide range of engine options that others simply can’t match (and we’re not even including the Lightning, which we review separately). The PowerBoost Hybrid and Pro Power Onboard features could be game-changing depending on your use case. Same goes for Onboard Scales and the Smart Hitch, yet another feature that was named Autoblog’s Technology of the Year. For 2024, Ford even has its own innovative tailgate solution with the Pro-Access Tailgate, an answer to GM’s and Ram’s trick tailgates (though it could be argued those were the answer to the F-150’s tailgate assist step that’s still available).
The refresh for 2024 really sweetens the pot for future F-150 buyers, too, because you get the ability to add on likable features like the Blue Cruise hands-free driver assistance and a stout security system unlike that seen in others. All that said, don’t ignore the options from Ram and GM as second-fiddle, because all the competitors have their own unique features that could be the difference for the massive number of full-size truck use cases.
Interior & Technology | Passenger & Cargo Space | Performance & Fuel Economy
What it's like to drive | Pricing & Trim Levels | Crash Ratings & Safety Features
What's new for 2024?
Ford refreshed the F-150 for the 2024 model year, so there are a whole host of new features and design changes. You can read through a deep dive of them in our reveal post here.
What are the F-150’s interior and in-car technology like?
Some of the F-150’s biggest changes for 2024 come inside the pickup where the whole color palette throughout the various trim levels and tech setup is new. From XLT to Platinum, the interior goes from perfectly acceptable to downright lavish. That said, we still prefer the luxurious design seen in the Ram 1500 and GMC Sierra top trims over the F-150.
The same monolithic center stack seen pre-refresh is still present, but now the 12-inch touchscreen is standard equipment no matter the trim level. It still runs Sync 4, but Ford says the 2024 truck uses a new electrical architecture that will allow for over-the-air updates and more features like the trick security measures introduced for 2024. The other big screen news is the addition of a standard 12-inch digital instrument cluster reminiscent of that seen on the Lightning and an optional head-up display.
All of the neat features we’ve enjoyed since the beginning of this generation continue. Five-passenger F-150s offer a center console with a unique armrest lid that unfolds forward to become a flat surface to place a laptop, paperwork or road-side picnic. To make this origami possible, the shifter uniquely motors forward into a recess, though only when parked (pictured below). The fold-flat seat is still available, and you’ll have a field day going through all the various ports and storage solutions on offer throughout the cabin.
How big is the F-150?
The various full-size trucks are so big that differences among them are effectively moot. An inch or two here and there won't make a difference outside. As before, you get a choice of regular, SuperCab (extended) and SuperCrew cabs with the latter two offering six-passenger or five-passenger seating arrangements. The SuperCab continues to have clamshell doors rather than the front-hinged ones offered by Ram and GM. Its back seat space is still on the cramped side, but that's common for the segment. So too is the vast amount of rear seat space in the SuperCrew.
The big news for 2024 is Ford’s new Pro-Access Tailgate option (pictured above), following in the footsteps of GM’s and Ram’s trick tailgates. Instead of just folding down as a tailgate always has, the optional Pro-Access Tailgate can swing out via a single swing gate from the driver’s side, allowing for access to the bed without having to lean over the tailgate. Ford’s design splits the tailgate into three parts, and only the center swings. It hits the first detent at 37 degrees, but it can swing out to a maximum of 100 degrees for easier loading. A step underneath the bumper can be swung out to help you up.
If you’d rather not have the Pro-Access Tailgate, Ford’s traditional tailgate with its pop-out step and hand hold is standard on most trims. The bed itself adds new storage via lockable compartments on the side for 2024, and a bevy of bed sizes remain available.
What are the F-150’s fuel economy and performance specs?
The base 3.3-liter naturally aspirated V6 is dropped from the lineup for 2024, so that makes the new base engine the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. In total, the F-150 has six different engines, not counting the electric Lightning, while every version comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission. We’ll note that all of the fuel economy figures below are for the 2023 model, but we don’t expect them to differ much (if at all) with the 2024 figures when those are officially released.
The 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 produces 325 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque, while returning 21 or 22 mpg combined depending on different factors. Don't be surprised if your real-world fuel economy is much lower than that, however.
There's still a good-old V8 available: Ford's 5.0-liter "Coyote" good for 400 hp and 410 lb-ft. Despite its output and cylinder count, it still manages between 18 and 20 mpg combined in regular models, or 17 mpg with the Tremor. Not bad.
We'd still choose the silky-smooth 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, though, which pumps out 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is between 19 and 21 mpg combined depending on drivetrain in regular models, or 18 with the Tremor
- 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor
- Image Credit: Ford
The Ford Raptor, meanwhile, offers a choice in engine. The “base” choice is an upgraded version of that 3.5-liter EcoBoost good for 450 hp and 510 lb-ft. Fuel economy stands at 15 or 16 mpg combined depending on equipment. The Raptor R boasts a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500. It produces "more than 700 horsepower," though Ford hasn't provided exact figures yet for the refreshed powertrain. Fuel economy was only 12 mpg combined in 2023.
If you’re really interested in saving gas and don’t want to go all the way to the Lightning, there's the sensational PowerBoost hybrid powertrain that is improved for 2024 with smoother transitions between gas and electric power, according to Ford. Its combination of a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 and electric motor integrated into the transmission produces 430 hp and 570 lb-ft. It returns 25 mpg with 2WD and 23 mpg with 4WD. That difference may not seem great, but when talking trucks, small differences in MPG figures can actually equate to big savings. In general, though, every version of the 2023 F-150 should be impressively efficient for a full-size truck. Well, except the Raptor R.
What's the F-150 like to drive?
Note that all driving impressions below refer to 2023 or older models, but we expect the refreshed 2024 truck to drive similarly to its predecessor.
There are so many versions of the F-150, especially in regard to engine choice, that how it drives very much depends. All share one common element: they are shockingly smooth, refined and even responsive to drive. A Platinum test truck and its adaptive steering system is almost SUV-like in the way it moves down the road: the steering is quick and responsive, the ride smooth, and there is the general feeling of the truck being smaller than it is. The refinement drop-off to a much cheaper XLT test truck isn’t that big, either. For those who need a pickup that can also accommodate the whole family on a road trip, the F-150 is a happy partner. The Ram 1500 pulls off a similar trick, and indeed, the gap between the two trucks has narrowed substantially – and has nearly disappeared.
As for those powertrains, we won't mince words: The F-150 PowerBoost is the most impressive specific pickup model we've tested (versus an entire range), and while the following impressions are for the pre-refresh truck, Ford says the 2024 model will drive even smoother. Its massive output, refined power delivery and superior fuel economy make it the most appealing powertrain option. It also hides its hybrid-ness well – there's no fussy CVT, awkward brake feel or weird electric noises. It feels totally normal. It also makes the otherwise potent 5.0-liter V8 feel like an old dog, especially in its responsiveness around town. The two EcoBoost turbocharged V6's are better in this regard, and continue to impress with their buttery smooth power delivery. The bigger 3.5-liter's substantial output is even more impressive in light of how relatively fuel-efficient it remains.
Of course, there are the various off-road models available in Ford’s lineup, too. The Tremor, Raptor and Raptor R all offer varying degrees of capability, and you can find their respective full-model reviews linked in the section below.
What other Ford F-150 reviews can I read?
2021 Ford F-150 First Drive
We drive as many variations of the new F-150 as we can, but come away most impressed by the PowerBoost hybrid.
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor First Drive Review
We dispatched engineer and off-road expert Dan Edmunds to the California desert to give us the fullest look at the new Raptor you'll be able to find.
2023 Ford Raptor R First Drive Review: The 'Big Raptor' gets the big V8
Detailing what adding a supercharged Shelby V8 does to the Raptor (it does not make it slow)
2021 Ford F-150 Tremor First Drive Review
Details about the off-road-oriented Tremor. It's more a slow-and-steady rock crawler than the Raptor.
Ford F-150 Lightning Review
Read our detailed review of the Lightning, which is the wildly impressive electric F-150.
- Ford F-150 Lightning front low
- Image Credit: James Riswick
2021 Ford F-150 Platinum Driveway Test | Max recline and stay awhile
Join Editor Byron Hurd for a video tour of the F-150's new interior features.
2021 Ford F-150 Suspension Deep Dive
Ford didn't draw attention to them, but there are many subtle-but-significant changes.
What is the 2024 F-150’s price and where is it built?
Prices are up significantly throughout the F-150 lineup after the 2024 refresh. The XLT and Lariat are still the two volume-getters, while the Platinum is the top-of-the-line trim now. If you really want all the goodies, option the Platinum Plus package onto the Platinum trim, and you’re looking at an F-150 closer to $100,000 than $50,000. All prices below include the hefty destination charge of $1,995.
You can find a more comprehensive rundown of each trim level, including added standard features and the prices of various cab, bed and drivetrain combinations here at Autoblog. We’ll also note that Ford greatly reduced the number of individual options available for the F-150 for 2024, instead choosing to group similar options into bigger packages for ease of ordering and assembly.
XL: $38,565
STX: $45,890
XLT: $49,615
Tremor: $65,945
Lariat: $66,990
King Ranch: $75,725
Platinum: $73,425
Platinum Plus: $84,495
Raptor: $79,975
Raptor R: $111,550
All F-150s are assembled in Dearborn, Mich., and Claycomo, Mo.
What are the F-150’s safety ratings and driver assistance features?
One of the updates for 2024 is making a suite of driver-assist features standard on every F-150 no matter the trim. You’ll get features like Pre-Collision Assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping system and blind spot warning with cross-traffic alert. Plus, you’ll be able to option additional features like Blue Cruise, a 360-degree camera, exit warning, trailer assist features and more. We’ll also note that Blue Cruise is now a subscription service that comes with a 90-day free trial.
In government crash tests, every cab style of the 2023 model received a perfect five stars for overall, frontal and side crash protection. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named it a Top Safety Pick for its performance in all relative crash tests and for its crash-prevention technologies. Its headlight ratings were rated Poor, Acceptable and Good depending on trim level and equipment.
Related video:
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue