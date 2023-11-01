Pros: Massive array of excellent engine options; unique and game-changing tech; well-balanced driving dynamics; Raptor!

Cons: Interior is a bit drab in lower trims; the Ram is a better-riding pickup

In a world of well-rounded, full-size pickups, the 2024 Ford F-150 might just take the cake as the most well-rounded of them all. From standard cabs and long beds to fully-decked-out luxury crew cabs and off-road beasts like the Raptor and Raptor R, you’ll struggle to find an F-150 that doesn’t fit the bill. The Ram 1500 might be a little more comfortable in a long haul, and the Sierra’s top-shelf interior might be a little prettier, but it’s tough to beat the total package that Ford offers with the F-150.

Ford’s advantage really lies in its technology features and wide range of engine options that others simply can’t match (and we’re not even including the Lightning, which we review separately). The PowerBoost Hybrid and Pro Power Onboard features could be game-changing depending on your use case. Same goes for Onboard Scales and the Smart Hitch, yet another feature that was named Autoblog’s Technology of the Year. For 2024, Ford even has its own innovative tailgate solution with the Pro-Access Tailgate, an answer to GM’s and Ram’s trick tailgates (though it could be argued those were the answer to the F-150’s tailgate assist step that’s still available).

The refresh for 2024 really sweetens the pot for future F-150 buyers, too, because you get the ability to add on likable features like the Blue Cruise hands-free driver assistance and a stout security system unlike that seen in others. All that said, don’t ignore the options from Ram and GM as second-fiddle, because all the competitors have their own unique features that could be the difference for the massive number of full-size truck use cases.

What's new for 2024?

Ford refreshed the F-150 for the 2024 model year, so there are a whole host of new features and design changes. You can read through a deep dive of them in our reveal post here.

What are the F-150’s interior and in-car technology like?

Some of the F-150’s biggest changes for 2024 come inside the pickup where the whole color palette throughout the various trim levels and tech setup is new. From XLT to Platinum, the interior goes from perfectly acceptable to downright lavish. That said, we still prefer the luxurious design seen in the Ram 1500 and GMC Sierra top trims over the F-150.

The same monolithic center stack seen pre-refresh is still present, but now the 12-inch touchscreen is standard equipment no matter the trim level. It still runs Sync 4, but Ford says the 2024 truck uses a new electrical architecture that will allow for over-the-air updates and more features like the trick security measures introduced for 2024. The other big screen news is the addition of a standard 12-inch digital instrument cluster reminiscent of that seen on the Lightning and an optional head-up display.

All of the neat features we’ve enjoyed since the beginning of this generation continue. Five-passenger F-150s offer a center console with a unique armrest lid that unfolds forward to become a flat surface to place a laptop, paperwork or road-side picnic. To make this origami possible, the shifter uniquely motors forward into a recess, though only when parked (pictured below). The fold-flat seat is still available, and you’ll have a field day going through all the various ports and storage solutions on offer throughout the cabin.

How big is the F-150?

The various full-size trucks are so big that differences among them are effectively moot. An inch or two here and there won't make a difference outside. As before, you get a choice of regular, SuperCab (extended) and SuperCrew cabs with the latter two offering six-passenger or five-passenger seating arrangements. The SuperCab continues to have clamshell doors rather than the front-hinged ones offered by Ram and GM. Its back seat space is still on the cramped side, but that's common for the segment. So too is the vast amount of rear seat space in the SuperCrew.

The big news for 2024 is Ford’s new Pro-Access Tailgate option (pictured above), following in the footsteps of GM’s and Ram’s trick tailgates. Instead of just folding down as a tailgate always has, the optional Pro-Access Tailgate can swing out via a single swing gate from the driver’s side, allowing for access to the bed without having to lean over the tailgate. Ford’s design splits the tailgate into three parts, and only the center swings. It hits the first detent at 37 degrees, but it can swing out to a maximum of 100 degrees for easier loading. A step underneath the bumper can be swung out to help you up.

If you’d rather not have the Pro-Access Tailgate, Ford’s traditional tailgate with its pop-out step and hand hold is standard on most trims. The bed itself adds new storage via lockable compartments on the side for 2024, and a bevy of bed sizes remain available.

What are the F-150’s fuel economy and performance specs?

The base 3.3-liter naturally aspirated V6 is dropped from the lineup for 2024, so that makes the new base engine the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. In total, the F-150 has six different engines, not counting the electric Lightning, while every version comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission. We’ll note that all of the fuel economy figures below are for the 2023 model, but we don’t expect them to differ much (if at all) with the 2024 figures when those are officially released.

The 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 produces 325 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque, while returning 21 or 22 mpg combined depending on different factors. Don't be surprised if your real-world fuel economy is much lower than that, however.

There's still a good-old V8 available: Ford's 5.0-liter "Coyote" good for 400 hp and 410 lb-ft. Despite its output and cylinder count, it still manages between 18 and 20 mpg combined in regular models, or 17 mpg with the Tremor. Not bad.

We'd still choose the silky-smooth 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, though, which pumps out 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is between 19 and 21 mpg combined depending on drivetrain in regular models, or 18 with the Tremor