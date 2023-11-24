2023's Top Black Friday Pressure Washer Deals – Savings of up to 40%

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There's something undeniably satisfying about using a pressure washer. Whether you're using one to wash your car, clean your deck, or something else entirely, watching the grime come off strip by strip just does something to the brain that's impossible to ignore. If you've never used one, you're missing out. Luckily, thanks to these awesome 2023 Black Friday deals, you can grab your very own pressure washer for a super low price right now. Pressure washers can also be used to clean driveways, patio furniture, grills, house siding, fences, tools, and so much more. They're a versatile tool great for any homeowner and just below we've gathered some of the best Black Friday Pressure Washer deals Amazon has to offer.

$148.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Generates up to 2,300 PSI

Total Stop System

Flow Rate: a max of 1.76-gpm (gallons per minute)

14.5 AMP electric motor

5 quick connect nozzle tips

The Sun Jose SPX300 Electric High Pressure Washer provides the power to clean anything you need. The 14.5 amp electric motor is able to generate 2,300 PSI and pumps up to 1.76 gallons per minute. The Total Stop System will automatically shut off the power when the spray nozzle isn't engaged in order to conserve energy and extend the life of the washer. It also comes with two large detergent tanks so you can add a concentrate of your choice. This electric power washer includes a two-year warranty.

$95.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Generates up to 2,150 PSI

Flow Rate: 2.6-gpm (gallons per minute)

1,800-watt electric motor

Total Stop System

1-year warranty

Maximum water temperature of 140 degrees

The Rock&Power Powerful Electric Pressure Washer can blast away dirt and grime from any surface. It has an 1,800-watt motor that can generate up to 2,150 PSI and pump 2.6 gallons per minute. It has a Total Stop System to help the washer conserve energy. The water temperature from this electric pressure washer can reach up to 140 degrees. The washer also comes with a 1-year warranty.

$299.99 at Amazon

Key Features

TruBrushless motor design

Generates up to 3,000 PSI

25 ft. long hose

Flow Rate: 1.1-gpm (gallons per minute)

Jettflow Technology

Maximum water temperature of 104 degrees

The Greenflow 3000 PSI TruBrushless Electric Pressure Washer is serious business. The 14 amp motor generates up to 3,000 PSI and pumps 1.1 gallons per minute. The Jettflow Technology delivers up to 50% more water flow for better power rinsing. The maximum water temperature this power washer can reach is 104 degrees.

$266.18 at Amazon

Key Features

2100 max PSI

1.2-gpm

13 amp

Heavy-duty designed for job sites

3-year limited warranty, 1-year free service, 90-day money-back guarantee

This heavy-duty pressure washer from DeWalt has a rugged design to stand up to the toughest cleaning jobs and job sites. It only weighs 24 pounds and has multiple grab points making it easier to transport around job sites. Features a 25-foot kink-free hose, a 35-foot power cable, and an included soap bottle for detergent cleaning. Designed to be stored either vertically or horizontally.

$419.99 at Amazon

Key Features

2500 PSI and 2.1-gpm (gallons per minute)

Wall mounted w/ 100-foot retractable hose

Brushless motor

4 nozzles

Foam spray bottle

Ditch the garden hose, this wall-mounted electric pressure washer from Giraffe Tools is what you need if you're looking for a compact and efficient cleaning system for your garage or shop. The auto-retracting hose makes cleaning up and storage a breeze. And with 100 feet of hose, you'll be able to use this power washer to reach every square inch of your space. Use this unit to clean your cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, patio, shop floor, furniture, fences, and more.

$119 at Amazon

Key Features

2100 max PSI

1.76 max GPM (gallons per minute)

Built-in carry handle

Detachable foam cannon

Clean every square inch of your home with the Westinghouse ePX3100v electric power washer. Designed for use with cars, fences, driveways, homes, patios, and more. It comes with a four-nozzle set, a 20-foot hose, and a detachable foam canon for detergent cleaning. With all of these features and the built-in carry handle, this power washer is a serious upgrade from a garden hose. Ideal for both light-duty and heavy-duty cleaning jobs.

