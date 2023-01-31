Pros: Well-equipped; handsome interior; sharp exterior styling; solid towing capacity

Cons: No hybrid option; cramped third row; there are better three-rows for the price

The 2023 Infiniti QX60 is relevant and worth considering for the first time in a long while. It’s based on the proficient Nissan Pathfinder, and Infiniti brings a lot of good to the table with this three-row SUV. The design is immediately eye-catching, as the curvaceous body panels blend and wrap around this rear, giving it a very sleek and attractive profile. Plus, its beauty isn’t just skin deep. Infiniti ditched the old model’s frustrating CVT for a nine-speed automatic transmission, and the result is a driving experience that better matches its luxury car badge. It would be nice if there was more than just the standard 3.5-liter V6 available — such as a hybrid or PHEV — but the single engine is at least a competent one with enough power for above-average towing capacity.

Despite the QX60 being a perfectly competitive SUV these days, don’t think that it’s now a class leader. Other options in the luxury space such as the Acura MDX, Lincoln Aviator and Volvo XC90 would find their way into our garages before the QX60. Even non-luxury-branded alternatives such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee L or Hyundai Palisade/Kia Telluride in their top trims compete strongly against the QX60. The base models offer a plethora of standard equipment that many luxury manufacturers don’t offer, so the best play Infiniti has to offer is in value. That said, if you want every luxury in the book, the top-trim Autograph delivers with gorgeous interior appointments and a high-tech cabin. It’s still tough to recommend the QX60 over others in this segment, though, as the over-$50,000 starting price puts it squarely in the sights of our favorite three-row vehicles.

What's new for 2023?

The QX60 was all-new last year, but Infiniti has a few updates for 2023. The wireless charging pad is now standard across all trims. A frameless rearview mirror is added, and the lower bumper accents are updated with new colors. Lastly, all QX60s will now have "Infiniti Premium Care" as standard, which includes three years of free inspections, oil changes and tire rotations.

What are the QX60 interior and in-car technology like?

The QX60 is equipped with a respectable, but far from segment-leading luxury interior. The dash has a low and wide lower plane that feels modern and airy. The air vents are hidden in one wide opening in this zone, and many surfaces feature stitched upholstery. Base models feature gloss black trim, with upper trims getting aluminum or natural finish wood trim. The top Autograph trim, pictured in tan above, combines that lovely wood trim with unique-looking quilted leather on top of the dash. In black just below, you'll see the Luxe trim pictured.

All QX60s feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It runs the same infotainment suite that you find on Nissans, and that's a good thing. The software features large, easy-to-find and easy-to-press icons. It all runs quickly and smoothly and is responsive to taps. We also appreciate that climate and audio controls have dedicated controls below the air vents. The volume and climate knobs are particularly appreciated, though a number of touch-sensitive buttons to control other climate items like the heated seats are frustrating to use. The base model QX60 also has analog gauges with a 7-inch information screen nestled between them. All other trims get a 12.3-inch digital instrument screen. Either option is clear and easy to read, but won't ever come across as pushing tech boundaries.

How big is the QX60?

The QX60 is a large three-row SUV comparable to the Acura MDX, Lincoln Aviator, Cadillac XT6, Hyundai Palisade and Jeep Grand Cherokee L, among others. It's available with two seating configurations. The base configuration has seating for seven thanks to a second-row bench seat. The top-trim Autograph gets second-row captain's chairs, reducing seating capacity to six. In our time in the QX60, we found it to be very roomy in both the front and second rows, which feature comfortable and supportive cushioning. The second-row seats have a clever tilt function that makes third-row access easier than most, and they can tilt without requiring removal of a child's car seat that may be in place. The third row is tighter for adults than it is in the Palisade, Grand Cherokee and Aviator, though.

As for cargo space, the QX60 has 14.5 cubic feet of space behind the third row, which is on the small side for a three-row crossover. There is then 41.6 cubic feet behind the second and 75.4 cubic feet with both rows folded.

What are the QX60 fuel economy and performance specs?

The QX60 is only available with one engine and transmission: a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 good for 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque coupled to a nine-speed automatic. This replaces the previous model's CVT, and is a very welcome change. Front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive are available, which affects both the number of drive wheels as well as fuel economy. The front-drive model is slightly more frugal with 21 mpg in the city, 26 on the highway and 23 combined. All-wheel drive saps 1 mpg from all those numbers for 20 mpg city, 25 highway and 22 combined. Additionally, the new automatic transmission has improved maximum towing capacity to 6,000 pounds. That's 1,000 more than both the previous model and many of its competitors.

What's the QX60 like to drive?

Whereas its predecessor was overly soft and lazy, the new QX60 is a highly competent luxury SUV. The V6, although nothing new, is still very smooth and quiet. It makes good power. The nine-speed automatic is also very smooth, and its fixed gear ratios and faster responses make it a monumental improvement over the old slushy CVT that was out of place in a luxury vehicle. The nine-speed has moments where it's sometimes jumpy, usually from a standstill, but on the whole, it's a well-tuned transmission.

The QX60 also rides very smoothly and steadily. Its slightly firmer suspension tuning compared to before keeps it from feeling wallowy or floaty. Handling also benefits from reduced body roll and acceptable steering. It's not completely numb and it turns in confidently. Add in the stylish, well-built and incredibly quiet interior, and the QX60 is a nice blend of comfort and responsiveness. Don't expect to have fun in it, but raise your expectations up way higher than they might've been with the previous model.

What other Infiniti QX60 reviews can I read?

Our first test of the long-awaited second-generation QX60, with more in-depth information about its design and engineering.

How much is the 2023 QX60 price and what features are available?

The Pure trim level is the entry point to the QX60 range, and it starts at $50,395 with standard front-wheel drive. That's a big $2,520 jump versus 2022 pricing, and the increase is felt across every trim level. On the outside, the Pure comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and heated mirrors. Inside, it features a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, eight-way power heated front seats with adjustable lumbar, a heated leather steering wheel and three-zone automatic climate control. Technology features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, analog gauges with a 7-inch info screen, a nine-speaker sound system conventional cruise control, and proximity entry with push-button start.

Noteworthy features on the Luxe include 20-inch wheels, silver metallic weave interior trim, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera and Nissan/Infiniti's excellent ProPilot driver assistance system. Step up the Sensory, and Infiniti throws in a "premium" leather-wrapped steering wheel, massaging front seats, wood trim, motion-activated hatch, second-row heated seats and the Bose 17-speaker premium sound system. The top-shelf Autograph really fancies up the interior with quilted and perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery, contrast stitching, a digital rearview mirror, head-up display and second-row captain's chairs. Plus, you get a black-painted roof to contrast with whatever paint you choose.

All-wheel drive is an option on all trims and generally adds $2,000 to the price, except on the Autograph trim, where it costs $2,900 due to the added inclusion of a tow package. Starting prices for all trims are listed below and include the $1,195 destination charge.

Pure: $50,395

Luxe: $56,445

Sensory: $59,795

Autograph: $63,795

What are the QX60 safety ratings and driver assistance features?

The Infiniti QX60 has been rated by IIHS, however it hasn't been rated by NHTSA. The IIHS gave the QX60 its best-possible Top Safety Pick+ award. It received the best possible "Good" score for all crash tests, while the automatic emergency braking system received the highest "Superior" rating.

Standard safety features include the aforementioned automatic braking system along with rear automatic emergency braking (a rare feature), blind-spot and lane-departure warning, rear cross-traffic warning, rear parking sensors and automatic wipers. Higher trims add front parking sensors, driver inattention warning, lane-keeping assist, surround-view cameras and blind-spot intervention assist. The Sensory and Autograph trims get pre-crash seatbelt tensioners, and the Autograph has an exclusive center airbag between the front seats.

Related video: