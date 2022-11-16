  2. Featured
Featured

2022 L.A. Auto Show Live Updates: Chatting with Ralph Gilles and SangYup Lee ... and we saw a goat

Join us for realtime coverage from the show floor

Nov 16th 2022 at 11:00AM

The 2022 L.A. Auto Show is winding down, and it has been interesting. Toyota has unveiled the next generation of the Prius, and a new Subaru Impreza also debuted. We saw the Porsche 911 Dakar, the U.S.-spec Ioniq 6. We saw the Genesis X Convertible and Lucid Project Gravity SUV. All the while, the Autoblog staff is on hand throughout the event, interviewing industry experts and getting up close and personal with all the new vehicles on display.

We've been live blogging the event along the way. Read on below for our observations from the show floor and points beyond:

 

Share This Photo X