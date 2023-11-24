20 Black Friday deals on car seats, convertible car seats and booster seats from Walmart

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
For drivers with little ones at home, a car seat is key to keeping them secure and comfortable in the car. From birth all the way up to school age, they will need a seat to keep them strapped in and comfy on rides. There are tons of styles available, from car seats for each age range, to convertible car seats that grow with your child, to booster seats for when they get a bit older. Thanks to these awesome Walmart Black Friday deals, you can save a bundle no matter which direction you decide to go. Here are some of our favorite Walmart Car Seat Black Friday deals.
Walmart Black Friday Car Seat Deals
- Graco SnugRide 35 LX Infant Car Seat, Elko - $119 ($20.97 off)
- Graco SnugRide Snugfit 35 Rear Facing Infant Car Seat, Gotham - $118.97 ($51 off)
- Graco SnugRide SnugFit 35 Elite Infant Car Seat, Nico - $188.97 ($81 off)
- Britax Willow S Infant Car Seat With Alpine Base, Rear Facing Car Seat, Jade Onyx - $187.49 ($62.50 off)
- Disney Light 'n Comfy Luxe Infant Car Seat, Mickey Silhouette - $98 ($21.99 off)
Walmart Black Friday Convertible Car Seat Deals
- Safety 1ˢᵗ Grow and Go Sprint All-in-One Convertible Car Seat, Black Beauty - $129 ($20.98 off)
- Graco® SlimFit® LX 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, Shaw - $197 ($22.98 off)
- Diono Radian 3R All-in-One Convertible Car Seat, Slim Fit 3 Across, Black - $155.39 ($26.83 off)
- Baby Trend Cover Me 4 in 1 Convertible Car Seat, Vespa - $134 ($15.99 off)
- Safety 1ˢᵗ Adjust 'n Go 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, Chili Pepper III - $98 ($31.99 off)
Walmart Black Friday Booster Seat Deals
- Graco® TurboBooster® 2.0 Highback Booster Seat, Declan - $50.99 ($8.99 off)
- Graco Turbobooster Backless Forward Facing Booster Seat, Gust - $19.98 ($8.99 off)
- Graco® Wayz 3-in-1 Harness Forward Facing Booster Toddler Car Seat, Saville - $83.97 ($56 off)
- GoTime LX Booster Car Seat (Chardon Black) - $44.99 ($5 off)
- Disney Baby Pronto! Belt-Positioning Booster Car Seat, Peeking Minnie - $49.98 ($20.01 off)
Walmart Black Friday Rotating Car Seat Deals
- Evenflo Revolve360 Amherst - $299 ($50.98 off)
- Revolve360 Slim 2-in-1 Rotational Car Seat with Quick Clean Cover (Salem Black) - $244.99 ($105 off)
- Graco® Turn2Me™ 3-in-1 Rear- and Forward-Facing Car Seat, Cambridge - $359 ($90.99 off)
- Maxi-Cosi Emme 360 Rotating All-in-One Convertible Car Seat, Urban Wonder - PureCosi - $359.99 ($90 off)
- Safety 1ˢᵗ Turn and Go 360 DLX Rotating All-in-One Convertible Car Seat, Dunes Edge - $279 ($40.99 off)
