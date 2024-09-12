We obsessively covered the auto industry for 20 years

It’s a cliché to say that it’s the road, not the destination, or something like that. But it holds true as Autoblog enters its next chapter.

In this case, we leave the site in new hands as Autoblog will continue under new ownership. But the legacy is our 20-year journey to “obsessively cover the auto industry.”

The staff has evolved over time, and there are too many amazing writers to name who have contributed to Autoblog’s success and longevity.

The site launched on June 1, 2004, and proceeded to chronicle the most tumultuous two-plus decades the industry has seen in the past 100 years.

In our 20th anniversary post, we mentioned some of the raw figures: now nearly 159,000 posts, 43,000 photo galleries and 848 podcasts. We’ve created at least 5,000 videos, including shows like The List that appeared on television.

We’ve recognized more than 10 Technology of the Year winners, track-tested exotic sports cars and off-roaded to all corners of the Earth, from Patagonia to Iceland, Willow Springs to the Nürburgring. And everywhere in between. Our columns, buying guides, reviews, videos and car buying resources built one of the most influential sites in the car world.

But our news scroll — the blog — made Autoblog a must-read for enthusiasts of all stripes. From the tuner adding a wing or new exhaust to their aging Civic or Charger, to suits on the highest floors of the Renaissance Center and Glass House getting their daily dose of car news, Autoblog has stood the test of time as a resource for everyone.

Perhaps the best way to sign off is to simply thank you, the reader, for 20 great years. May the road rise.