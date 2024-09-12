2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead is a low-key kitty

As the current generation of Dodge Durango, and particularly its high-output V8 engines, approaches the end (a seeming theme as of late), Dodge has another special edition for fans to snag. This one is the 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead, and despite the engine, this special edition is seriously low-key.

It's painted in a color called Night Moves (cue the Seger), which is matched by simple silver 20-inch wheels and a matte black hood that's nearly indistinguishable from the navy blue at a glance. Even the brake calipers are painted black. The only exterior features that really pop are the SRT and Hellcat badges that are finished in a white or light grey to stand out from the dark background.

What gives the SUV its name is the interior, though. The seats are finished in an exclusive Hammerhead Grey leather with "Sepia" embroidered logos. The rest of the interior is as dark as the exterior with forged carbon fiber trim and black chrome trim throughout, the only exception being some silver contrast stitching. It's also loaded with convenience features such as wireless phone mirroring and charging, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, 19-speaker sound system and a sunroof.

The looks of the Hammerhead may be modest, but its price tag is not. It goes for $115,315 including the $1,595 destination charge. That makes it a tad more expensive than the Silver Bullet special edition revealed about a month ago.