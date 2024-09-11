With the Gravity three-row SUV coming close to production, Lucid has given the world its first look at yet another SUV in the works. The silhouetted machine doesn't officially have a name yet, but Lucid did share some interesting details, and the image shows more than we expected.

There's no mistaking this new SUV for anything but a Lucid, what with its rounded corners and distinct, almost vent-like dimples on each side of the hood. But this looks to be far curvier than the pebble-like Air and the arguably minivan-like Gravity. The roof dips low toward the rear, and the rear haunches look much more exaggerated than on any current Lucid. It will presumably be a two-row SUV, not just because of the smaller size, but because of that low rear roofline.

Naturally, details are scant, but during the company's Technology and Manufacturing Day presentation, there were hints at what to expect from the new SUV. It will use a completely new motor and drive unit called Atlas. Lucid claims it's significantly more compact, improving packaging needs, and it claims efficiency improvements over its current offerings. It was also noting that it will be somewhere around 335 horsepower in output. It will be used in Lucid's midsize offerings, but may also end up in more entry-level versions of both Air and Gravity.

In the presentation, it was mentioned that it will be arriving later in 2026, possibly with a reveal sometime next year. We would expect the L.A. Auto Show to be a prime candidate for the reveal. Furthermore, the SUV will start at less than $50,000.

As for the name, that's still a mystery. A trademark filing was made by Lucid not long ago for the name "Earth." It would be a fitting name with such elemental nomenclature as Air and Gravity. So keep an eye out for the new Lucid sometime next year.