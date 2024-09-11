2025 Bentley Flying Spur Speed is one quick and luxurious PHEV

Bentley’s lineup is going through a revolution of hybridization, and the Flying Spur is next as the Crewe team just revealed the latest iteration of its four-door sedan. Specifically, we’re looking at the 2025 Bentley Flying Spur Speed, which Bentley is labeling the fourth generation of this model. It’s so confident in the car’s performance, too, that Bentley claims it to be the company’s “first four-door supercar.”

The new powertrain is Bentley’s “Ultra Performance Hybrid” we’ve talked plenty about before. It consists of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, electric motor and an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A big 25.9 kilowatt-hour battery pack is claimed to provide up to 47 miles on the optimistic WLTP cycle, so expect far less when put against the EPA test. When you unleash its full power (in Sport mode), the Flying Spur Speed puts out a combined 771 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. That’s good enough for a 0-60 mph sprint of just 3.3 seconds, a half second quicker than the outgoing W12 model. If you’re angling to drive around in EV mode, Bentley says its top speed is 87 mph thanks to the 187-horsepower electric motor. The battery can be recharged via the engine while driving or when plugged in – the claim is 2.75 hours from empty to full on an 11 kW charger.

The ride quality of the new Flying Spur is improved via new twin-valve dampers that maintain the sporting nature of before but add even more comfort thanks to separate control of the rebound and compression. Its new hybrid system changes the weight balance to be more rear biased with a 48.3:51.7 front-to-rear bias. Plus, a new generation of stability control is claimed to permit a wider range of driving styles without cutting in.

You’ll know it’s the new Flying Spur on the outside thanks to a new grille, front bumper, lights, rear diffuser and wheels. Bentley also notes that most brightware is now finished with a dark tint and also paints more bits in body color (or optionally in carbon fiber). LED puddle lamps in the doors join the party, and as always, the list of colors you can spec the car in is endless.

The Flying Spur’s interior largely looks the same as before, though Bentley notes it’s using new seats that now feature 3D diamond quilting and a new perforation pattern. There’s a new dark chrome specification for interior trim, and the tech enjoys a big upgrade. Bentley says the infotainment offers wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto now alongside over-the-air map updates. You can also use the car’s app to monitor the car’s charge status, remotely park it or begin a cabin pre-conditioning program. Bentley says its “Wellness Seating Specification” is now available for all four seats (auto climate and postural adjustment). A new climate ionization system also comes standard that takes advantage of an improved particulate matter filter.

Further driver assistance systems join, too, including the green traffic light prediction seen in other VW Group vehicles and a driving monitor that displays a projection of the traffic around you in the semi-assisted highway driving mode. Bentley promises further updates as the years go on, too, which is all made possible by a new electric architecture underpinning this generation Flying Spur.