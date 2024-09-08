Teutonic beauties reign supreme at Sotheby's Munich auction

For those collectors with vested interests in German machines — and who may have a stash of frequent-flyer miles they’re able to cash in — consider attending a high profile auction of stunning cars to be held from RM Sotheby’s in Munich in November.

The event, the third of its kind, will offer more than 40 classics, culled mostly from brands like Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and BMW. There’s even a Volkswagen 1951 Beetle “Split Window” bug as part of the lineup, as well as a handful of BMW motorcycles.

The sale, sponsored by RM Sotheby’s, is scheduled for November 23 at Munich’s landmark Motorworld venue. The lots cover most decades of the 20th Century, ranging from 1897 to 1965, although historians may note that there’s an 1897 Benz Velo (chassis number 610!) that’’s expected to be bid up for at least $200,000.

Don’t ask us to pick favorites, but here’s a selection of some of the more significant offerings:

1923 Mercedes 2.0-Litre Indianapolis Sports Racer.

One of four examples prepared by Daimler Motoren Gesellschaft for the 1923 Indianapolis 500, this was the last of Paul Daimler’s masterpieces before he left the company. Estimated to sell for between $4.2 million and $5.5 million.

1955 Porsche 550 Spyder by Wendler.

A significant specimen of one of the most important and famous competition Porsche models, this example was raced in period in a number of SCCA events in the United States. There is matching-numbers engine and gearbox. estimated to sell for between $3.75 million to $4.6 million.

A pair of Mercedes-Benz 300 SLs, one a 1957 Roadster and the other a 1955 Gullwing.

The Gullwing is presented in its factory configuration of Silver Grey Metallic over optional Red hide; estimated at $1.55 million. The 300 SL Roadster is from the first year of Roadster production, is finished in its factory shade of Graphite Grey over dark green leather, and retains its matching-numbers body, chassis and straight-six engine (Estimate: $1.05 million).

1965 Aston Martin DB5.

The only example that comes from a non-German marque. This particular car is a rare left-hand-drive export model delivered new to California and which left the factory wearing Autumn Gold over a Beige leather interior. Offered with a copy of its original Aston Martin build sheet, this example boasts the rare Normalair air conditioning optional extra; $830,000 to $940,000 and is offered without reserve.

1951 Volkswagen Beetle ‘Split-Window’, which is a rare and early example of the desirable ‘Split-Window’ Type 1 Beetle. Estimate: $22,000 – $33,000.

For a browse of the complete list, check Sotheby's site here.