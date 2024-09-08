Junkyard Gem: 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition

Chrysler sold PT Cruisers in the United States for the 2001 through 2010 model years, with sales strong at first and then gradually diminishing as the 21st century got rolling and the initial retro-styling novelty wore off. Because it was based on the Dodge/Plymouth Neon, performance parts were readily available for the PT Cruiser; eventually, an aftermarket for body kits and other exterior modifications sprang up. Today's Junkyard Gem is an early PT Cruiser that received a few of those customizing touches during its life, found in a San Francisco Bay Area car graveyard last fall.

The turbocharged GT version didn't appear until the 2003 model year, but a five-speed manual transmission was available for the PT Cruiser's entire production run. In fact, this car would have cost $825 more ($1,465 in 2024 dollars) with the four-speed automatic.

Beginning with the 2002 model year, a factory "Ghost Rider" flame package was available for the PT Cruiser. The cost: $495 ($879 in today's money). This car has it.

There's an aftermarket chrome fuel-filler door.

The bulky front bumper was removed and the hood replaced with an aftermarket unit sporting a functional built-in scoop.

This is a fiberglass Good Hood, made by Keystone Restyling in Pennsylvania. It appears that these hoods are no longer being made, though the listing still exists at Summit Racing. Note the California Air Resources Board certification sticker, which allowed this car to get through California's strict emissions testing.

There's an Airaid cold air intake system under the hood, which must have added a few horses. Airaid no longer makes this PT Cruiser kit, but might be able to find a used one on eBay.

This car looks to have been in good condition when it arrived here, so we can assume that some expensive mechanical component broke.

So much stylish turn-of-the-century fashion here.