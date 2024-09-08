Consumer Reports readers say these brands build the best used cars

A while back, one automaker ran commercials saying something like, “The best new cars make the best used cars.” That might be hyped-up marketing speak, but there’s logic to the statement. Consumer Reports recently put that thinking to the test with an evaluation of the brands and models that make the best used purchases, and there are few surprises with the top brands.

The publication polled its members to determine the numbers and types of problems they’d had with their vehicles in the previous 12-month period. It focused on cars from 2014 through 2019, and the survey included more than 150,000 vehicles. Consumer Reports then averaged the reliability ratings to create its list of the top brands.

Lexus, Toyota, and Mazda ranked as the top three.

The top 10 used-car brands:

Lexus: 75/100 average reliability score Toyota: 72 Mazda: 59 Acura: 57 Honda: 55 Buick: 47 BMW: 46 Subaru: 46 Nissan: 45 Mercedes-Benz: 43

The survey covered 20 potential problem areas, including minor issues like broken interior trim and significant problems like EV battery replacements and out-of-warranty engine repairs. Top brands like Lexus and Toyota earned their spots with fewer of those problems, and both handily beat the third-place Mazda.

Consumer Reports senior automotive data analyst attributes some of that success to the way the Japanese automakers roll out updates. “Brands like Lexus and Toyota have a history of conservative redesigns, incrementally improving their entire product line, rather than introducing many all-new systems. Our data consistently shows over time that cars from those brands are reliable when new, and they continue to be reliable as they age."

On the opposite end of the rankings, Tesla, Dodge, and Chrysler landed at 24, 25, and 26, respectively. Some brands’ used reliability rankings differ significantly from their new scores, such as Tesla, which ranks in the middle of the pack for new cars but is way down the list for used reliability.

Check out CR for the full breakdown.