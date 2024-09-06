Scout gets real; Honda/GM EV crossovers; Hyundai's N 74 is go | Autoblog Podcast #847

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd for a heavily electrified discussion. They start with their recent drive opportunities. Both spent some time in a Chevy Blazer EV recently, and Greg compares it to his time behind the wheel of the mechanically identical Honda Prologue. From there, they segue to the Volvo S60 Recharge, which will not return for 2025. Byron compares his recent stint in that to his extensive seat time in Autoblog's former long-term S60 T8. After that, they both touch on some brief time behind the wheel of a crippled example of the refreshed 2025 Volkswagen GLI.

Autoblog Podcast #847

