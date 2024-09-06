Scout gets real; Honda/GM EV crossovers; Hyundai's N 74 is go | Autoblog Podcast #847

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd for a heavily electrified discussion. They start with their recent drive opportunities. Both spent some time in a Chevy Blazer EV recently, and Greg compares it to his time behind the wheel of the mechanically identical Honda Prologue. From there, they segue to the Volvo S60 Recharge, which will not return for 2025. Byron compares his recent stint in that to his extensive seat time in Autoblog's former long-term S60 T8. After that, they both touch on some brief time behind the wheel of a crippled example of the refreshed 2025 Volkswagen GLI.
Autoblog Podcast #847
Get The Podcast
- Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- Cars we're driving
- 2024 Volvo S60 Recharge
- 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
- 2024 Honda Prologue
- 2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- News
Feedback
Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue