New Audi Q5 aims to improve a winner with sharper looks, sweeter engines

Americans buy 44% of the Audi Q5s sold around the world annually. Europe buys another 35%. When two similar markets vote for your best-seller in those kinds of numbers, the key is to provide them better versions of what they want. So when we say the Audi Q5 is all-new, we mean Audi brought together all-new ingredients to improve the old recipe. That starts with the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture Audi developed, a further iteration of the MLB Evo platform the second-gen Q5 sat on, renamed to complement the Premium Platform Electric used by the new A6 E-Tron. Audi didn't provide dimensions, so we don't expect any changes of note to the vehicle footprint or interior room.

Above that are sharper looks compared to the soft forms of the first two generations of Q5, unsurprisingly influenced by the 2025 A5 that also utilizes the PPC. Narrow, angled headlights anchor the corners of a wide singleframe grille, while a lower intake beneath the grille connects side intakes and acts as a sort of cradle in the front fascia. It's a more forceful take on the Q5's current looks. In back, the ever-popular light bar runs across the hatch to thin taillights. In other countries, the 266 OLED elements grouped into six panels that form these lights will be able to flash signals to drivers behind. At the top of the hatch, the CHMSL on the spoiler reflects into the backlight, creating a larger brake light image to get the attention of those behind.

Inside, new sustainable fabrics and textiles are said to lift the interior quality. The Virtual Cockpit is no more, Audi joining the gauge cluster screen and infotainment screen into a single panel. So, yes, we're still talking about digital gauges, but the combination is now called the Digital Stage that unites an 11.9-inch gauge screen with a 14.5-inch center display. An optional head-up display for the driver covers an area 85% larger than today's HUD, while an optional 10.9-inch screen for the passenger creates a real co-pilot situation, the third display offering navigation and media control. A cooled wireless charging tray keeps the phone going, four USB ports include one port powerful enough to resupply a laptop battery.

Based on Audi's European specs, engines for our market could enjoy a little sweetening. The base turbocharged 2.0-liter makes 201 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque, an increase of 15 lb-ft. over today's mill. The SQ5 sticks with the 3.0-liter V6, but it's making 362 hp and 406 lb-ft, a rise of 47 lb-ft over today's Q5. Overseas, every engine that isn't part of the PHEV range will come with mild-hybrid tech that enables bursts of 24 hp. Audi says all models at launch will fit a seven-speed dual clutch, meaning the SQ5 would relinquish its eight-speed torque converter Tiptronic transmission. In Europe and other markets, the third launch engine will be a turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel.

New steering and suspension tuning will improve comfort and dynamic sharpness. Steel springs are again standard, air springs and adaptive dampers an option. Wheel sizes will range from 17 to 21 inches depending on market.

Order books are open in Europe right now. We expect the Q5's arrival early next year, followed by other variants like the plug-in hybrid and Sportback. U.S. prices will come closer to launch.