Audi drops details and pricing for the U.S.-spec 2025 A3 and S3

Earlier this year, we reported on the updated 2025 Audi A3 for European markets, but we now have all the details on the variant headed for the United States. Audi’s entry-level sedan gets new standard equipment for the model year, along with better performance for the S3, and a wide range of connected apps and features for the infotainment system.

Building on the car’s complete overhaul in 2022, Audi gave the A3 two new wheel options, four new exterior colors, and laser-etched badges on the B-pillars. The A3 and S3 also have a new frameless grille, and the S3 adds a front spoiler and an updated rear bumper with new diffusers.

Inside, the new cars get a standard 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, and other newly standard features include a leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, and a revised front armrest. The shifter has also been redesigned to blend more seamlessly into the center console. Audi used laser cutting, with more than 300 cuts on each door panel, to create a new backlit fabric look that works with the ambient interior lighting system.

The A3 and S3 get the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with the A3 seeing a 15-pound-foot torque boost over the outgoing model, now delivering 236 pound-feet and dropping its 0-60 mph time by 0.3 seconds to 6 seconds flat. The S3 gets 22 more horsepower, bringing it to 328, and the 295 pound-feet of max torque is now available in a wider rpm range between 2,100 and 5,500.

Audi also borrowed some elements from the range-topping RS3 to make the S3 a better performer. It gets a standard rear torque splitter, updated steering logic, and a new Dynamic Plus drive mode. Engine and transmission programming have also changed, and Audi said the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox feels more responsive in all modes.

Pricing for the new cars starts at $38,200 before the $1,295 destination charge for the A3 Quattro, and the MSRP ranges to $54,900 for the top S3 Prestige. Audi will begin deliveries later this year.