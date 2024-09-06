2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave X: Five thoughts

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. -- When it comes to driving something cool, a 2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave X is near the top of the list. It has all of the Jeep vibes, but in truck form, which has pros and cons. I enjoyed a late summer weekend in the 2024 Gladiator Mojave X, and these are my thoughts.

It's a legit truck

When Jeep revealed the Gladiator at the 2018 L.A. Auto Show, it was one of the most anticipated debuts the car industry has seen in years. There was palpable buzz. Right up until it was revealed, most expected Jeep to call its reborn truck the Scrambler. Nearly six years on, Gladiator was clearly the right choice. At the time, most thought the truck would be a Wrangler with a bed, but Jeep took great steps to make a legitimate midsize truck that is among the best in the segment with plenty of towing, hauling and storage capabilities.

There's pros and cons to that

From a format perspective, the truck has advantages and disadvantages over the Wrangler. If you need an SUV, well, obviously, the Wrangler is better. It’s shorter, which means it fits better in off-road situations and your garage. On the other hand, the Gladiator is longer with a longer wheelbase, which means it drives a little better and negates the Wrangler’s “I feel like I’m going to tip over feeling” that’s present in too many daily experiences.

The driving dynamics are enough to make me think I’d go with a Gladiator as a daily commuter toy, which the Wrangler is used for all too often. I’d opt for the roll-up tonneau cover, which also allows the Jeep truck to function with crossover capability. There's something to be said for the Mojave X's Fox shocks and 1-inch lift kit, which make this desert runner even cushier on road, too.

The ubiquitous Pentastar soldiers on

The Pentastar V6 is ubiquitous in Stellantis products, and it’s the default ICE option for the Wrangler and Gladiator. It soldiers on in Jeep’s off-roaders, providing a traditional driving experience with expected dynamics. It was under the hood of this Gladiator Mojave X, and I generally liked it. Teamed with the eight-speed automatic, it’s predictable if a bit laborious. The Pentastar is the one that feels the most like a Jeep engine in the lineage of the long-running 4.0-liter inline six, which had American Motors’ origins.

The Gladiator gets a 4xe version in 2025. I would strongly consider the 4xe with a home charger, if I were in the market.

Rough fuel economy, easy roof removal

The fuel economy is rough, to the tune of 17 mpg city / 22 highway, ranking near the bottom of the segment, though the Gladiator does offer a range of up to 418 miles. The large all-terrain tires and numb steering make for a pontoon-like dynamic. The visibility, thanks to the ride height, is actually pretty good.

Take the roof panels off, and it's a cathartic open-air experience. It’s also super easy. Just pull a couple of levers and lift off. So easy, in fact, my son pulled one off entirely on his own and deposited it in the living room to my surprise.

What’s next for the Gladiator?

Sales are down 24% through the first half of the year, falling farther than the Wrangler (17%) and the Jeep brand overall (19%). The 2024 refresh should help, offering tech and design upgrades and two new trims. The Gladiator ranks near the bottom of the Jeep sales charts, (10,489 units) ahead of only the Jeep Grand Wagoneer luxury SUV and far behind the Wrangler (38,896) and Grand Cherokee (52,296).

To me, that speaks to the Gladiator’s coolness and niche status, which are attributes. But, with volume that low, the Jeep truck does seem vulnerable. Plus, it’s pretty expensive. Conversely, it’s genetically similar to the Wrangler and they’re built in the same Toledo, Ohio, facility, so there’s a business case for keeping it around as the Wrangler’s sidekick. That’s not a bad spot. When cross-shopping midsize trucks, it's different from anything else in the segment. That's a great spot.