Volvo's flagship EV sedan, the ES90, to debut in March in Sweden

Based on the visual information being teased in a rather surreal 17-second clip, a Volvo enthusiast would likely have to apply a good deal of extra-sensory perception to divine the exact shape and the look of the company’s future electric sedan, to be called the ES90.

There’s a hint of the Swede’s existing sedans, the S60 and S90, in the video, showing a midsize car with a more defined rake than the current models. Information about its debut is scarce, except that Volvo says that the production model EV will be shown first next March at an event in Stockholm. That would make its arrival about a year later than originally rumored.

The ES90 is expected to be built on Volvo's SPA2 platform, which is the same dedicated EV platform underpinning the EX90 SUV.That would put a battery of about 111 kilowatt-hours under the ES90 and a choice of single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive. Output could exceed 500 horsepower.

Autoblog reported last year that Volvo says the ES90 is the first global model developed with the Shanghai engineering team in the lead, and observers believe the Volvo team developed the ES90 alongside the Geely Galaxy E8 electric sedan that makes 637 hp and goes an estimated 478 miles on a charge.

Earlier reports claimed that the the ES90 will be 196.8 inches long, 76 inches wide with a 122-inch wheelbase. That would make the ES90 6.3 inches longer than the S90 and 1.6 inches longer than the S90L that later came to the U.S. for 2018.

If this is how it turns out for production, the ES90 will be 1.5 inches shorter than the EX90 but have a wheelbase 2.5 inches longer — a chauffeur special for the Chinese market, perhaps.