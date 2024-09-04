BMW X3 M Performance Parts bring distinctive flair to new SAV

If the tumescent front fascia on the fourth-generation BMW X3 didn't convey its inspiration clearly, enough, look at the new crossover in profile: It's a scaled-down XM, the SUV that still points to BMW's future. The new X3's interior? It's a concept car interior headed for Munich streets, as shown by the 2014 BMW Vision Future Luxury Concept unveiled at that year's Beijing Motor Show. The X3's cabin is the closest thing we have to that show car, recalling the concept's minimalism, boomerang motifs, gold accents and lack of buttons. Side note — and we ask this as big fans of the current 7 Series — why couldn't BMW put that concept into production? It had a monumentally gorgeous spiritual successor to the classic E38 right there in its hands ...

Back to the program. The new X3 wraps two kinds of future in a compact crossover package. To that, M Performance Parts would like to offer owners something timeless: The ability to tack extra bits onto a design that doesn't look wholly at ease wearing them. The X3 already offers the factory options of an M Sport Package and an M Sport Package Pro, mind you. The collection of carbon fiber, CFRP and polyurethane exterior M Performance Parts is said to impart a "more elegant and sporty appearance." As a wiser writer once said on these pages, "You've got eyes. You can decide for yourself."

A front splitter can be had for the first time ever on an X3, this one a three-piece unit in high-gloss black. Behind that there are carbon fiber mirror caps and a carbon and aluminum fuel filler cap. The antenna cover comes in carbon fiber reinforced plastic so as not to interfere with signals. The M Performance rear diffuser below is either made of the same material, or buyers can choose a second version in polyurethane that would match the polyurethane spoiler hanging off the end of the roof. The spoiler comes in black as standard, but can be painted to match the X3's factory color.

If those aren't enough, one can complete the fashion show with M Performance side graphics, black model badging, carbon or aluminum door sills and, for the X3 M50 xDrive with the M Performance Package exclusively, CFRP tailpipe finishers with stainless steel inner rings. Interior fit ranges from M Performance floor mats to stainless steel pedal covers and an Alcantara and leather key fob cover.

A quartet of 22-inch light alloy wheels come in Jet Black matte with polished elements, mounted on summer tires. M Performance tire bags with reinforced handles will make these easier to tote during the severe seasons. The other choice is a set of 20-inch wheels in plain Jet Black Matte on all-season tires.

Pricing isn't out yet. But if these are for you, pricing probably doesn't matter.