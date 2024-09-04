2025 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid changes a trim name, raises price by $3,000

Chrysler just had its turn in the spotlight that was last on Maserati. The American brand's product lineup is down to just one minivan, and it's been a while since we heard news about what's ahead. CEO Chris Feuell killed the Airflow electric concept that was meant to come to market this year, in favor of an updated model with a new name and a new design. In February, we got teased with something red and sporty looking, then shown the Halcyon EV concept the automaker called an "inspiring vision for the future" that, frankly, one could have thought was an updated version of the 1987 Lamborghini Portofino concept (from back when Chrysler owned Lamborghini, because the more things change ...). The lack of public movement led Frank B. Rhodes, Jr., who is Walter Chrysler's great grandson, to make a public offer to buy Chrysler and Dodge from Stellantis, which Stellantis publicly rebuffed, saying, same as it had with Maserati, that the brands aren't for sale. And the back-and-forth isn't over.

Here on the ground, that leaves Chrysler dealers with a single new vehicle to sell going into the 2025 model year: the Pacifica minivan in standard and plug-in hybrid guises. Updates are limited to rearranged trims. The trim walk for the non-hybrid 2024 Pacifica went Touring, Touring L, Limited and Pinnacle. On the PHEV side, it went Select, S Appearance, Road Tripper, Premium S Appearance and Pinnacle. For 2025, the non-hybrid lineup welcomes the Select entry-level naming seen on the Pacifica PHEV, followed by Limited and Pinnacle. Both Touring grades go bye-bye. The PHEV drops everything but the Select and the Pinnacle, at least early on in the model year.

The S Appearance Package will be standard on the non-hybrid Limited grade and optional on the Select PHEV when fitted with the Premium Group. The 2024 Pacifica PHEV doesn't offer a Premium Group; for 2025, this package will add the S Appearance cosmetic enhancements, the Uconnect Theater and Sound Group, dual-pane sunroof, wireless charging and the Safety Sphere Group.

Finally, the entry Select trims with both powertrains add an auto-dimming rearview mirror, second-row one-touch windows, universal garage door opener and premium carpet.

Early pricing is unchanged on carryover trims with the exception of the Limited because of the extra standard equipment. MSRPs for 2025, assuming the current $1,695 destination fee carries over, and the differences from 2024, are:

Select: $44,145 (New trim)

$44,145 (New trim) Limited: $51,265 ($995)

$51,265 ($995) Pinnacle: $55,930 (No change)

Let it be known that the 2024 Pacifica Touring starts at $39,645, the Touring L at $41,805, meaning the Pacifica's base price has risen by nearly $3,000. Also, these prices pay for front-wheel drive. Getting all-wheel drive adds $2,995 to the price.

On the hybrid side: