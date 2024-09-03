Scout sets official reveal date for its two upcoming EVs

We started hearing about Volkswagen’s takeover of the Scout brand so long ago that you’d be forgiven if you completely forgot what was happening. The wait to see what VW’s up to is almost over, however, as the company recently announced that it would reveal the next-generation electric vehicles at an event on October 24.

The reveal will happen 44 years to the week after Scout’s last vehicle left the production line, but while the new models will likely feature throwback styling and a healthy dose of nostalgia for enthusiasts, they won’t be the burly gas-powered off-roaders their predecessors were.

Scout’s announcement email noted that there would not be a ton of new information prior to the reveal: “While you won’t see a lot of teasers or taillights from us between now and October 24, here’s what I can tell you. Like the originals, you’ll know a Scout vehicle when you see one. A bold, iconic design featuring multifunctional spaces for gathering and connection. Built for work play, our new Scout SUV and truck will be rugged, capable, and versatile. They have to be in order to credibly don the Scout badge. And with real tactile controls and real feel, they’ll meet the needs of Americans on the road and way off.”

It sounds like VW learned its lesson with touch-based controls in its new vehicles, but beyond that, the Scout brand is leaning hard into its heritage. That’s likely a smart move, as the people who gravitate toward classic Scout vehicles are generally people who appreciate the sound, smell, and feel of classic American engines and design. Interestingly, this reveal event will take place long in advance of the vehicles' actual release, which could happen in late 2025 or beyond.

We don’t know much about the new models, outside of the slow trickle of shadowy teaser images Scout has shared. The photo sent with the reveal announcement shows what appears to be a high-mounted compass, which could mean the automaker will make it a trademark element. We’ll just have to wait until late October to find out.