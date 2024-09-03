Report: Tesla robotaxi reveal moved to October 10

We’ve been hearing about Tesla’s robotaxi program for months, but we now have a reported date for the vehicle’s unveiling. Automotive News’ sources said the automaker would reveal the car at Warner Bros. Discovery’s facility near Los Angeles on October 10.

Tesla doesn’t have a public relations department, and CEO Elon Musk hasn’t responded to comment requests, so that date is unconfirmed as of yet. He previously mentioned the October 10 date, but the location was not revealed at that time. The automaker delayed its originally planned August 8 event, making the October date more believable. Musk requested design changes that required more development time before a reveal.

The company moved its headquarters to Texas, where it has been holding launch events in recent times, but the location of this event on a California movie lot could help with this reveal. The movie set, located in Burbank, houses a simulated neighborhood with carefully mapped streets and an almost real-life look.

Tesla could use the location to demonstrate the new taxis without worry about general traffic, and the compact location makes it easier to map routes in the vehicles’ software. It’s worth pointing out that other companies, such as GM’s Cruise and Alphabet’s Waymo, conduct pre-mapped testing, but their routes are on public roads with other vehicles and pedestrians.

We don’t know much else about Tesla’s robotaxi ambitions. The company has not detailed whether existing owners’ vehicles could be used with the service, nor do we know how or when real-world testing might start. We’ll likely learn more at the October event, as Tesla has a lot riding on the program, and investors will want to hear some reassurance that Musk’s ambitions are aimed in the right direction.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that the automaker had scrapped its affordable EV program to focus on robotaxis, though Musk refuted the claims, calling them “fake news.” The report ruffled feathers, as Tesla had long pursued more affordable vehicles, and Chinese automakers gained considerable ground on the company, outpacing its sales in some regions.