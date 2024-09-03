BMW recalling 140,000 electric Mini Cooper SEs for battery issue

BERLIN — German automaker BMW is recalling electric Mini Cooper SE vehicles due to problems in their batteries, which could potentially affect more than 140,000 autos worldwide.

Included in the recall are 12,535 Mini SEs sold in the United States. Around 39,000 vehicles could be affected in Germany, the company said in a statement on Monday, adding that there are no known accidents or injuries caused by the problem.

Problems in the battery system can lead to overheating. "A vehicle fire, even when the vehicle is parked, cannot be ruled out," the statement said. There was such a "thermal event" in the U.S. in October 2023, then another in Germany in January 2024. Both have been under investigation.

BMW will install a software update in the EVs. The update contains a diagnostic function that will recognize a malfunction of the battery and alerts the driver. The NHTSA recall statement says the software will then somehow discharge the battery to less than a 30% state of charge. Customers who received the message are asked to visit a Mini partner, the company said.