2025 Lincoln Nautilus and 2025 Corsair priced

Lincoln is doing things. It wasn't long ago that Ford's luxury arm fielded a milquetoast lineup with instantly forgottable MK-Insert-Letter-Here names. By the time the brand revived the Continental name and coach doors, the sedan looked like a Hail Mary in a Pop Warner game. Fast forward to today, Lincoln's got a cool naming scheme for four impressive SUVs. We're one of many fans of the Nautilus, named one of America's Hottest Brands by Ad Age. We're fans of the Aviator, the model colleague Zac Palmer called Lincoln's "flag-in-the-ground moment" to put a top-tier SUV on the market five years ago. (This writer would argue the MKC, now called Corsair, put the flag in the ground, the Aviator the first best expression of the new formula.) And the Navigator, well, it's done the same thing for Lincoln that the Escalade did for Cadillac, providing a polestar of cool that occasionally, uh, navigated the rest of brand perception through tough times. The fifth-gen Navigator looks like it won't give up its space at the head of Lincoln's navy.

This is about the 2025 Nautilus and the 2025 Corsair, recently uploaded to Lincoln's configurator with pricing. MSRPs for the 2025 Nautilus after the $1,995 destination charge, and differences from 2024, are:

Premiere: $53,385 ($1,375)

$53,385 ($1,375) Reserve: $62,605 ($6,160)

$62,605 ($6,160) Black Label: $76,545 ($600)

Part of the reason for the Reserve's comparatively giant increase is Lincoln making the $5,775 Reserve II Package available on the 2024 Nautilus standard equipment on the 2025 Nautilus. This gets buyers equipment like an adaptive suspension, panoramic roof, leather-trimmed seats, heating for the outside rear seats, 14-speaker Revel audio, a black roof and aluminum roof rails, and more. Subtract that, the like-for-like difference is $385.

Beyond that, the BlueCruise hands-free driving trial period grows from 90 days to four years on the Premiere and Reserve. Lincoln's made its Rejuvenate feature standard equipment on the Black Label, whereas it's part of the $4,455 Reserve III Package on the trim below. On the interior color palette, the Jet Package for the Premiere and Reserve add the option of Light and Dark Smoked Truffle tones. Outside, Whisper Blue Metallic Clearcoat replaces Blue Panther.

We didn't mention the Corsair above; it's another one we quite like and would like even more if it had buttons for the infotainment. MSRPs for the 2025 Corsair after the $1,495 destination charge, and differences from 2024, are:

Premiere: $40,880 ($395)

$40,880 ($395) Reserve: $48,035 ($3,325)

$48,035 ($3,325) Grand Touring: $55,760 ($240)

Lincoln didn't make an announcement about next year's model, and the 2024 configurator's been taken down so we aren't sure where the Reserve price hike comes from. Otherwise, Ceramic Pearl and Silver Radiance are off the exterior palette, replaced by Crystal White Metallic and Harbor Gray. Inside, Sandstone seating is replaced by Light Smoked Truffle. At the top, the Grand Touring adds a $2,250 Jet Package with plenty of black exterior elements and 20-inch dark wheels.