2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets new XRT trim and bigger batteries

The XRT is the attention-getter, though. Like other XRT models , the Ioniq 5, which comes only with dual-motor all-wheel drive, gets a number of minor changes to give it a modicum of greater off-road capability. It's lifted by 0.9 inch on retuned suspension. Hyundai notes it also improves not just ground clearance, but also approach and departure angles (19.8 degrees for approach and 30 degrees for departure). We still wouldn't try to challenge anything serious, though. It does also come with 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires , which should be very helpful on dirt roads. Visually, it gets black plastic bumpers with a molded-in pixelized camouflage pattern matched with black trim and badging, plus bright red recovery hooks. Inside it's all black with rubber floor mats and leatherette seats. It's a striking look, and one that will hide scuffs and scrapes from rocks and debris.

From the moment the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was first revealed, people were comparing the design to '70s and '80s European hot hatchbacks, particularly the Lancia Delta Integrale. And for the 2025 model year, the electric Hyundai is closer than ever to that rally champion with the new XRT trim, designed for dirt roads and light trails. But that's only the start of the changes, which also include new features, bigger batteries and a new manufacturing location.

Zooming out to look at the whole 2025 Ioniq 5 line, there are a number of changes, most significant of which are the larger battery packs, which will be charged with a built-in NACS connector, something that will be included on all Hyundai EVs as standard later this year. The SE Standard Range battery goes from 58 kWh to 63, and the rest of the line get an 84-kWh pack instead of the current 77.4-kWh pack. Ranges change as a result, too. The SE Standard Range goes from 220 miles to more than 240, and the long-range rear-drive models go from 303 miles to more than 310. All-wheel-drive Ioniq 5s will vary from a bit more than 250 miles to more than 280 miles, depending on trim (with the XRT likely having the lowest range with its higher ride height), as opposed to 260 miles for 2024 all-wheel-drive models. Hyundai hasn't said anything about possible changes for the Ioniq 5 N.

Other changes for 2025 are more minor. The regular Ioniq 5s all get mildly refreshed bumpers, wheels and rear spoiler. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind-spot warning, front and rear parking sensors and, yes a rear window wiper, are standard on all models. The interior gets a new steering wheel, physical buttons for seat climate controls, and touch-sensitive climate control buttons. Hyundai also reinforced the doors and B-pillars for improved side impact protection.

The 2025 Ioniq 5 will also be produced in Georgia. This means that it will be eligible for a $3,750 tax credit when purchased, though the full credit will continue to be available when leased. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but should be available soon, as the new Ioniq 5s will be arriving at dealers this fall.