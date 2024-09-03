2025 Genesis GV60 adds a new entry-level AWD trim with 264 miles of range

Genesis has made small tweaks to the GV60 every year since the electric crossover's introduction for the 2023 model year, and does so again for 2025. Last year, the Korean luxury maker introduced a new entry-level model with rear-wheel drive, the trim dubbed Standard. It took about $7,000 off the previous base price while extending range by nearly 50 miles compared to the Advanced AWD trim above. For 2025, Genesis adds another trim, slotting an AWD version of the Standard between the entry-level RWD Standard and the Advanced. While we wait on EPA ratings for the coming GV60, we'll lay out the specs we have so far and use range estimates from 2024.

The Standard RWD uses a single motor on the rear axle, the motor making 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. EPA-rated range was 294 miles for the 2024 model year.

The Standard AWD and Advanced AWD employ two motors making a combined 314 hp and 446 lb-ft. The Standard AWD comes on 19-inch wheels, which Genesis says can get the crossover to 264 miles on a charge. The Advanced comes on 20-inch wheels, pruning range to 248 miles on a charge.

The Performance AWD whirls its dual-motor output to a combined 429 hp and 516 lb-ft, that power figure able to reach 483 horses for up to ten seconds. On 21-inch wheels, the trim is said to do an estimated 235 miles on a charge.

Prices rise $350 on the carryover trims. MSRP for the 2025 GV60 after the $1,350 destination charge are:

Standard RWD: $53,700 ($350)

$53,700 ($350) Standard AWD: $57,200 (New trim)

$57,200 (New trim) Advanced AWD: $62,250 ($350)

$62,250 ($350) Performance AWD: $71,250 ($350)

There's a single free color, Alta White. Every other hue, including the new Capri Blue, charges $650, so factor that in. Matterhorn White, one of three white colors available in 2024, goes away. Every trim will come standard with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There's more on the way from the GV60 for anyone trying to spend more than $71 large. The GV60 Magma Concept from the New York Auto Show is headed for production last we heard, likely to crank output up to a level near the 576-hp Kia EV6 GT or the 641-hp Hyundai Ioniq N, and wear a bodykit that will make an even larger impression.