2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban priced, Tahoe starts at $60,495

The 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban debuted in November 2023. You won't be surprised to find that, after hearty updates and a year of inflation and flux, both will cost more than the 2024 models. For what buyers get, though, the MSRP bumps could be a lot worse. Every trim wears a new front fascia featuring thinner daytime running lights. Wheels designs are new and large, the RST and High Country getting the option of 24-inch wheels from the factory for the first time. We're told the updated standard suspension makes the SUVs "feel much nimbler than their full-size dimensions suggest," the RST, Z71, and High Country getting access to the Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control shocks.

Inside, a new, lower-height instrument panel makes the cabin feel more airy behind an updated steering wheel. The 11-inch digital instrument cluster and 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system are standard. The center stack retains physical buttons and knobs for most climate controls, plus a physical volume knob integrated into the screen. GM confirmed that both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be standard.

The 5.3-liter V8 and 6.2-liter V8 carry over unchanged, but the Duramax 3.0-liter inline-six turbo-diesel is updated with the same improvements as GM made for its full-size pickup lineup recently. That means it’ll be making 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet of torque for 2025, improvements of 28 and 35 respectively. Chevy says the diesel won’t be available at initial launch, but will go on sale soon thereafter.

MSRPs for the 2025 Tahoe after the $1,995 destination charge (and differences from 2024) are:

LS: $60,495 ($2,300)

LT: $63,695 (No change)

Z71: $70,495 ($2,200)

RST: $68,495 ($2,200)

Premier: $75,095 ($3,500)

High Country: $80,195 ($2,800)

The same breakdown for the Suburban shows the same differences:

LS: $63,495 ($2,300)

LT: $66,695 (No change)

RST: $71,495 ($2,200)

Z71 (4WD only): $73,495 ($2,200)

Premier: $78,095 ($3,500)

High Country: $83,195 ($2,800)

These are prices for front-wheel-drive SUVs except in the case of the Z71 that only comes with four-wheel drive. Adding 4WD to the rest adds $3,000, so the lineup tops out with the High Country 4WD and its 6.2-liter V8 starting at $83,195.

The additional money also buys new tech. A new “Connected Cameras” feature will allow you to remotely view and record both inside and outside of the vehicle for crash and security purposes, while inside, the new "Interior Motion Detection" system can detect "micro-movements" to alert an owner about a person or animal still in the vehicle. Towing tech improvements include a new trailer tire health monitor, a forward path indicator that can predict the turning path of both SUV and trailer and a new Trailer Navigation system that will suggest routes in Google Maps based on your trailer size. Hot shots and others who haul regularly to new locations should love that feature. The Chevy trailering app will also walk an owner through how to two, launch and retrieve a boat.

Engine choices are either the 5.3-liter V8 making 335 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, the updated 3.0-liter inline-six turbodiesel making 305 hp and 495 lb-ft, and the 6.2-liter V8 making 420 hp and 460 lb-ft. The 5.3 comes standard on all trims but the High Country. Availability's been reworked for 2025, though, in some cases demanding a new set of optional packages required to get the upgraded motors. It's a bit maze-like in the order guide, GM Authority has broken down what it takes to get which engine on a specific trim.