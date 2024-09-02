2025 Aston Martin Vanquish teased three more times

Aston Martin's going to reveal its latest return of the Vanquish in a day. After being treated to a sound check of the new engine, we have three more teases to tide us over for the day. Starting at the front, we're expecting a familiar grille of horizontal strakes across a wide intake. However, spy shots reveal a grille that's looks to be a taller and less shapely taller and less shapely version of that on the DB12, spreading out at the edges into a wider bottom instead of cutting inward at the headlights to a narrower leading edge. This could be a move toward a family face, or could be a measure of the V12's voluminous air demands. Moving back from there, a frame in the teaser clip shows triangular intakes behind the front wheels, larger than the trim cuts in the fenders on the DBS and likely able to evacuate more air from the engine bay.

Remember, the V12's displacement hasn't been confirmed, but output's been quoted as 824 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. Those are substantial jumps over the 760 hp and 664 lb-ft in the limited-edition DBS 770 Ultimate, and compares to the the 819 hp and 500 lb-ft from the 2025 Ferrari 12Cilindri, and the 771 hp and 738 lb-ft in the 2025 Bentley Continental GT hybrid. We figure this will come from the same 6.5 liters as before, or something a couple of tenths away with Aston having described the engine as "a complete redesign." Improvements around the mill include a reinforced block, stronger con-rods, a new head, new intake and exhaust ports, reprofiled cams, high-flow injectors, and repositioned spark plugs. It's fed by more efficient turbochargers claimed to deliver better throttle response.

The other two teasers show provide peeps of the rear fascia. A carbon fiber centerpiece bears Aston Martin lettering. At the corners, seven stacked LEDs on each side form a pair of pillar-style taillights in a design we've not seen on any recent vehicle, and they light up in sequence from bottom to top. It also seems a full-width light bar connects the upper few taillight elements across the rear of an integrated Kamm tail, the tail being a more shapely version of the backside on the Aston Martin Valour.

The whole shebang goes before the camera on September 2.