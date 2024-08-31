Toyota and BMW to upgrade fuel cell alliance

TOKYO — Toyota Motor Corp and BMW are set to upgrade their partnership in fuel cell vehicles, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday.

The two automakers will sign a memorandum of understanding on the partnership next week, with an official announcement set for Sept. 5, Nikkei Asia reported.

A Toyota spokesperson said Nikkei's report is not based on a company announcement, declining to comment further.

A spokesperson for BMW said the information contained in the media report was not based on an announcement by the BMW Group.

"The BMW Group and Toyota Motor Corporation have been working together for several years on fuel cells and other technologies with the common goal of offering another zero-emission mobility solution," the BMW spokesperson added.