VinFast VF9 gets $12K-$16K price cut, starts at $71,000

Introduced at the 2021 L.A. Auto Show, the VinFast VF9 was expected to reach U.S. dealerships at the end of last year. Now claimed to arrive at dealers next month, it will give shoppers who've waited the gift of a discount from original pricing. As recently as a year ago, the three-row electric SUV was listed at $83,000. As Car and Driver reported and VinFast's site confirms, the new price for an entry-level VF9 Eco is around $71,000 after destination, $12,000 off the previous amount. The VF9 Plus starts at $75,000 after destination, the result of $16,000 lopped off the previously announced $91,000 price.

We're not sure anymore where VinFast stands on the issue of federal tax credits. At one time, the company pledged to pay the full $7,500 tax credit itself while it worked on a new facility in North Carolina and battery sourcing that would eventually get the automaker in compliance. The company's retail site doesn't make mention of this that we can find.

Nor are we sure exactly what kind of VF9s will show up to dealerships. The configurator forbids playing with the Eco, with "To Be Confirmed" in its dialogue box, but that could be a mere site issue. And don't be surprised to find prices on window stickers higher than expected for any unit that isn't Jet Black; at the time of writing, the other four colors (Crimson Red, Deep Ocean, Neptune Gray, VinFast Blue) cost either $1,200 or $1,500. Another footnote at the site issues a caution we're familiar with by now: "Certain Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology features may be subject to delayed availability and be made available as part of a future software update to your vehicle and may be subject to subscription." So show up at your local dealer with an open mind.

The VF9 Eco is EPA-rated at 330 miles on a charge, the VF9 Plus at 291 miles. Both are powered by a 123-kWh battery pack and employ two motors for a combined 402 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque and all-wheel drive. According to the spec sheet at the retail site, both come with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, head-up display, 13-speaker audio with a subwoofer, ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, surround-view cameras, parking assist systems front and rear, auto high beams, and a trio of systems to help one stay in one's lane. The VF9 justifies its premium with perks like a panoramic glass roof, more luxurious front- and second-row seating, an eight-inch display screen on the rear console, and 21-inch wheels.

VinFast doesn't break out U.S.-specific sales numbers yet, so we don't know what to make of its 12,058 deliveries in Q2 of this year. Priced around the upper trims of the Kia EV9 and the base trim of the Rivian R1S, the VF9 has its work cut out.