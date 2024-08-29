Ford offers power upgrades for 2023-2024 Bronco & Ranger Raptors

Remember the days of inexpensive, factory-backed upgrades for domestic performance cars? Well, Ford does, and man have they got a whopper in store for Raptor owners: The company will offer customers factory-backed power packages for the 2023-2024 Bronco Raptor and 2024 Ranger Raptor that deliver as much as 50 horsepower and more than 100 pound-feet of torque, all for the low, low price of just $825. If you're an owner whose heartbeat doesn't quicken at least slightly at that prospect, we'd question whether you had one to begin with.

The power and torque you get from the upgrade are both dependent on the platform. The 2023-2024 Bronco Raptor calibration increases the horsepower from 418 to 455 and dials up the torque output from 440 to 536 lb.-ft. Sure, that's not quite 50 horsepower, but 116 lb-ft of torque is nothing to sneeze at. If you're looking to upgrade a Ranger Raptor, you'll see horsepower increase from 405 to 455 and a torque increase from 430 to 536. Yeah, you're reading that correctly: 50 hp and 126 lb-ft of torque. For $825. That's like monopoly money. And there's even better news for those who use the Ford Pass Rewards program: The upgrades are eligible.

Ford shared the above charts of the performance gains on both platforms, noting that its engineers compensated for the shift in powerband by altering the throttle and transmission shift logic as well, so it's not just a baseline increase in output. Both are available for purchase online (Bronco Here, Ranger Here) to be installed by your dealer. If installed by an authorized dealer, it's also covered by a three-year, 36,000-mile parts warranty.

If you're really a Raptor enthusiast, Ford's Raptor Rally bundle offer is too good to pass up. Anyone who registers and attends the Rally in Fairfield, Utah, on Sept. 21, will get a coupon good for 20% off the calibration tool (and other factory accessories) at performanceparts.ford.com. The event costs $500, but think of it this way: For about $1,300, you can spend a day hooning your Raptor and then drive it home with another 50 horsepower under the hood. That's a really good day, if you ask us.