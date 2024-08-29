2025 Hyundai Elantra starts at $23,025, up $250 over 2024

We all know what's happening in the sedan market. Even so, some of the remaining low-roof four-doors have done well mopping up the buyers who still don't want a crossover (or a Ford Maverick). The Hyundai Elantra is one of those sedans, staying anonymous for a year at a time except when new pricing comes out. It's no wallflower at dealerships, though, selling more than 100,000 units in the U.S. every year since 2009, and for six of those years selling more than 200,000 units. After an update to styling and a retune for the "corner rascal" Elantra N, the four-door rolls into 2025 barely changed outside of a rework to the trim steps.

The SEL goes away, replaced by an SEL Sport that fits black mirror caps, a gloss black decklid spoiler and 17-inch alloy wheels outside, while the cabin gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a black headliner, an eight-inch infotainment screen and a wireless charging pad. This one costs $425 more than the SEL it replaces. The SEL Convenience is the erstwhile SEL with the $1,750 Convenience Package, costing a few hundred more in 2025 than the 2024 combo did. And one step up, the Limited costs several hundred less than it did in 2024

MSRPs for 2025 after the $1,150 destination charge, and their differences from 2024, are:

SE: $23,025 ($250)

$23,025 ($250) SEL Sport: $25,150 (New trim / $425)

$25,150 (New trim / $425) SEL Convenience: $26,725 ($300)

$26,725 ($300) Limited: $27,675 ($540 less)

$27,675 ($540 less) N Line: $29,875 ($270)

$29,875 ($270) N: $35,100 ($250)

The non-N Elantras hide a four-cylinder up front that makes 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, sending power through a continuously variable transmission to the front axle. The N Line works with a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder putting out 201 hp and 195 lb-ft, sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch. The N makes the most of a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 276 hp and 289 lb-ft, shifted through either a six-speed manual or, for $1,600 more, an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

For the 2025 Elantra Hybrid, MSRPs after destination, and changes from 2024, are:

Blue: $26,250 ($1,150 less)

$26,250 ($1,150 less) SEL Sport: $28,225 (New trim)

$28,225 (New trim) Hybrid: $30,600 (New trim name / same price as 2024 Limited)

You'll notice the large drop on the entry-level Elantra Hybrid Blue, that comes with a steep drop in equipment. The dual 10.25-inch screens for the digital gauges and infotainment display are gone, replaced by an analog instrument cluster and an eight-inch infotainment screen. The new infotainment lacks built-in navigation as well, and the front seats lack the heating that used to come standard. At the top end, the former Limited trim is now simply called HEV, and pricing hasn't changed.

Elantra Hybrid motivation comes from a 1.6-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor making a combined 139 hp and 195 lb-ft.