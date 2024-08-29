2025 Acura RDX prices increase $300-$700, starting at $46,050

We thought Acura might treat us to a substantial makeover for the 2025 Acura or perhaps even a new generation, seeing the third-generation SUV's been on the market for seven years. Instead, the model arriving at dealerships now benefits from a massage instead, a tweak of the facelift it received for the 2022 model year. A new mesh-filled "frameless" grille brings the RDX in line with the latest family face. New wheels start with 19-inch Berlina Black-painted rims the standard option. Trims with the Advance Package wear new body-color lower exterior trim and sit on exclusive 19-inch, multi-spoke, machined-finish wheels. The A-Spec grade (that sits below the two Advance Package trims) bolts on its own set of special 20-inch wheels. And three new shades join the color palette: Canyon River Blue Metallic, Solar Silver Metallic, and Urban Gray Pearl.

Inside, the premium automaker decided to retain its not-exactly-beloved True Touchpad infotainment system despite introducing the 2025 MDX with a more traditional touchscreen infotainment control setup. The 10.2-inch display screen up top is said to be better, however, able to support a wide-screen mode for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Previously, the fixed ratio meant the screen could show the entire app display. Below the center stack, designers reworked the tunnel area with larger cupholders and an improved wireless phone charger. The final interior update is about luxury, with Advance Package cars gaining full-leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and backlit door speakers.

MSRPs for the 2025 RDX after the $1,350 destination charge (and their changes from 2024) are: