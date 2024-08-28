Next-generation Audi Q5 previewed ahead of September 2 unveiling

Audi plans to introduce over 20 new models by the end of 2025, and its next unveiling will be one of the most important ones. The brand previewed the third generation of the Q5, its best-selling model by a significant margin, and announced that a full debut will take place soon.

The lone preview image released by Audi shows the new Q5's driver-side headlight. That's not a lot to go on, but it looks markedly thinner and more swept-back than the current-generation model's. Lighting has been part of Audi's design identity for decades, and the new Q5 will keep the tradition going by adopting individual LED elements that might be configurable. The hood features more sculpted styling, too.

While it's too early to provide powertrain details, we already know that the next Q5 will not be available with an electric drivetrain. This wasn't confirmed by the brand, but it recently rolled out a new naming system that assigns even-numbered nameplates to EVs and odd-numbered nameplates to gasoline-powered models. For example, the A4 will enter a new generation as the A5, while the A6 is going electric-only. The same goes for SUVs, and applying that logic to the Q5 all but confirms the powertrain portfolio will not include a battery-powered option.

Electrification will be an option, however: at least one hybrid system will be available. Gasoline-burning engines will be offered as well.

The third-generation Audi Q5 will make its debut online on September 2, and sales should start shortly after. Audi CEO Gernot Döllner noted that the rest of the SUV range will be refreshed after the Q5, so expect to see a lot of new high-riding models emerge in the coming months.

Related Video: