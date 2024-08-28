Ford joins growing list of companies changing diversity policies after conservative pressure

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor Co. has joined the ranks of companies that have pulled back on diversity, equity and inclusion policies while facing pressure from conservative groups.

CEO Jim Farley sent a memo to all employees Wednesday outlining the changes, including a decision to stop taking part in external culture surveys and an annual survey by the Human Rights Campaign that measures workplace inclusion for LGBTQ+ employees.

“We will continue to put our effort and resources into taking care of our customers, our team, and our communities versus publicly commenting on the many polarizing issues of the day,” the memo said. “There will of course be times when we will speak out on core issues if we believe our voice can make a positive difference."

Farley wrote that Ford is mindful that employees and customers have a wide range of beliefs “and the external and legal environment related to political and social issues continues to evolve.” The company, he wrote, has been looking at its policies during the past year.

Ford, he wrote, doesn't use hiring quotas or tie compensation to specific diversity goals, and it remains committed to “fostering a safe and inclusive workplace."

Corporate America stepped up its focus on diversity initiatives after widespread protests against racial and gender disparities in leadership following the police killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans in 2020.

Of late, however, some companies have backtracked, altering DEI programs meant to boost racial and ethnic representation at workplaces, in response to pressure from conservative legal organizations. Some firms have received public shareholder letters since 2021 saying their DEI programs constitute illegal discrimination and a breach of directors' duties to investors.

Groups opposed to diversity policies have been energized by the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June 2023 that struck down affirmative action in university admissions, a ruling that does not directly affect employers. Advocates in favor of greater diversity have said the opposition to DEI threatens progress of underrepresented groups in corporations, especially in leadership roles.

Former President Donald Trump, current Republican candidate for U.S. president, has been highly critical of DEI initiatives.

Robby Starbuck, a conservative political commentator who has gone after companies such as Lowe's, Tractor Supply and John Deere, wrote in a Wednesday post on X that he was investigating Ford's “woke” policies.

Starbuck posted Farley's memo, the contents of which were confirmed by Ford. The company said Wednesday that the memo speaks for itself and declined further comment.

In a statement, the Human Rights Campaign said Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford was cowering to an “internet troll” by abandoning its longtime values and policies.

"Ford Motor Company is abandoning its financial duty to recruit and keep top talent from across the full talent pool," Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson in a statement. “Their shortsighted decision will hurt the company's long-term business success."

Several companies have changed their diversity programs since the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed affirmative action in college admissions or after facing a conservative backlash online.

"This isn't everything we want, but it's a great start," Starbuck said on social media platform X. "We're now forcing multi-billion dollar organizations to change their policies."

Contains contributions from Reuters