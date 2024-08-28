Cadillac Escalade IQL caught in spy photos looking long

The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ is not a small SUV by any measure. It's bigger than the internal-combustion version, and just 3 inches shy of the Escalade ESV. If that's still somehow not enough SUV for you, though, Cadillac has a solution coming soon: the Escalade IQL. At least that's what we're expecting it will be called based on some trademark filings. But whatever the name, this will be the long version of the Escalade IQ, and possibly the longest vehicle Cadillac will make. Interestingly, it also sports a fair bit of unique styling.

From the rear doors forward, the IQL seems to be basically the same as the standard IQ. But rearward, the SUV changes significantly. There are now large, triangular, body-color C-pillars that help break up the vehicle's length. These are combined with gloss black D-pillars that blend into the rear glass. It's a big departure from the rest of the lineup that leans heavily on highly stylized D-pillars. Furthermore, the IQL's rear pillars are much more vertical, rather than forward-leaning. This helps maximize rear cargo space, if at the expense of a somewhat less sporty appearance. The split vertical taillights remain, though.

Odds are that the Escalade IQL will be nearly identical when it comes to the mechanical and electrical bits. So expect dual electric motors with baseline output of 680 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque, plus more than 200-kWh of battery capacity with a range of more than 400 miles. Pricing will surely be a step above the regular Escalade IQ models, so more than $130,000 for base trims, and probably more than $150,000 for higher trims. With how finished and uncovered this prototype is, we expect to see the SUV to be revealed within the year, and deliveries to start not long after.