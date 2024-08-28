2025 Honda Civic Type R gets an $800 price increase over the 2024

Honda's been tweaking the Civic lineup for the 2025 model year, a time of refreshing. The biggest update is the addition of a powerful, efficient Civic Hybrid that replaces the 180-hp, 1.5-liter turbocharged option and shares a lot with the hybrid available in the Honda Accord and CR-V. The Civic's suspension gets retuned for 2025, although the changes only result in minor improvements felt behind the wheel. Similarly, subtle updates to the Civic's exterior style are seen around the front fascia, also minor enough that shoppers may not notice. A new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits atop the dash of the on top-level Sport Touring and Civic SI grades, powered by Google Built-In and offering access to apps through the Play Store.

That Si benefits from darkened taillights and new 18-inch wheels, too, along with its own retuned shocks and chassis reinforcements. The automatic rev-matching system also now works for downshifts from second to first, which could be quite appealing for autocrossers.

The 2025 Civic Type R doesn't get any of this, unchanged for the shift into the new model year save for pricing. Now $800 more than it cost in 2024, the Civic Type R starts at $46,690 after the $1,095 destination charge. Honda blamed part of the upcharge on "higher costs associated with production and logistics ... taking effect with the 2024 model year." And don't forget, you can only get black or red for that price. Blue, pearl white, and gray all add $455.

The first bit of good news is that dealer markups appear to have been washed away. A quick search of new inventory across the country turns up copious units priced at MSRP. That gets the Type R in more straightforward competition with offerings like the $46,890, all-wheel-drive 2024 Volkswagen Golf R, and the $37,635 2024 Toyota GR Corolla that's also AWD. Outliers for the fight include like the top-of-the-line $45,335 2024 Subaru WRX GT and $34,850 2024 Hyundai Elantra N. Back at Toyota, now that the 2025 GR Supra dropped its 2.0-liter four-cylinder, it's effectively out of the equation, costing more than $57,000.

The second bit of good news is that the Type R still holds its own in the segment. The more mature looks that came with the 11th-generation model haven't lapsed into ennui, and the performance still kicks. Honda set a new benchmark lap time for front-wheel-drive cars at the Nürburgring last year, a 7:44.881 that still hasn't been beat. Admittedly, Honda used a Euro-only decontented Type R S on special Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, but there's probably not a lot in it between the Civic and the Renault Megane that held the record previously, taking all the variables into account. The Type R still fights among the head of the class.