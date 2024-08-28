2025 Ford Expedition spied in Tremor specification

The 2025 Ford Expedition has been caught again in spy photos, and there's plenty to talk about with this one. It has basically no camouflage on the outside. It's a new Tremor trim that hasn't been offered before. Plus, we finally get a look inside, where quite a bit has changed.

From the outside, there are some obvious cues that hint at it being a Tremor. It has the signature gold trim on the front bumper, recovery hooks and wheels. It also has a unique grille with hidden auxiliary lights like the Timberline. Though what confirms this as a Tremor are the embroidered logos on the seats inside. Being a Tremor, it does have chunky tires, and zooming in on them, they're General Grabber all-terrain tires with dimensions of 275/70R18. That's 33 inches, and about an inch larger than those on the Timberline.

There's more to talk about inside the Tremor. The dashboard is completely new, and it adopts an interesting two-level layout. The instrument display is nestled in a little trench at the base of the windshield. This may end up making a head-up display difficult if not impossible to implement, but the farther forward position may make such a feature less necessary. There is a touchscreen mounted in a traditional location closer to the occupants and in the center to make sure they're accessible. And as previously mentioned, Tremor branding appears on the seats.

This Expedition will clearly share a lot with the recently revealed Navigator. That means it should still use body-on-frame construction with fully independent suspension, as well as twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engines. The new Tremor should have upgraded off-road suspension to go with its chunkier tires. It will probably be offered with similar features to the F-150 Tremor, such as a locking rear differential and possibly an optional front limited-slip differential. Since the Navigator has already been revealed, we wouldn't be surprised if the Expedition is officially shown very soon, perhaps at the L.A. Auto Show, with a launch at the start of the 2025 model year.